NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 14

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 14

Bradley Beach Sat., June 13, 2026 (Patti McCormick)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 1 p.m. until midnight Sunday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
6 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 77°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 7:40a		Low
Sun 1:43p		High
Sun 7:58p		Low
Mon 2:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:14a		Low
Sun 1:07p		High
Sun 7:32p		Low
Mon 2:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:28a		Low
Sun 1:19p		High
Sun 7:46p		Low
Mon 2:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:10a		Low
Sun 1:11p		High
Sun 7:28p		Low
Mon 2:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:55a		High
Sun 11:20a		Low
Sun 5:48p		High
Sun 11:38p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:32a		Low
Sun 1:37p		High
Sun 7:52p		Low
Mon 2:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 5:29a		High
Sun 10:27a		Low
Sun 5:22p		High
Sun 10:45p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 8:24a		Low
Sun 2:05p		High
Sun 8:53p		Low
Mon 3:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:17a		Low
Sun 1:09p		High
Sun 7:39p		Low
Mon 2:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 7:44a		Low
Sun 1:32p		High
Sun 8:15p		Low
Mon 2:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:19a		Low
Sun 1:15p		High
Sun 7:47p		Low
Mon 2:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 8:25a		Low
Sun 2:08p		High
Sun 8:48p		Low
Mon 3:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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