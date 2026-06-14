Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 1 p.m. until midnight Sunday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

6 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 77°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:40a Low

Sun 1:43p High

Sun 7:58p Low

Mon 2:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:14a Low

Sun 1:07p High

Sun 7:32p Low

Mon 2:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:28a Low

Sun 1:19p High

Sun 7:46p Low

Mon 2:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:10a Low

Sun 1:11p High

Sun 7:28p Low

Mon 2:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:55a High

Sun 11:20a Low

Sun 5:48p High

Sun 11:38p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:32a Low

Sun 1:37p High

Sun 7:52p Low

Mon 2:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:29a High

Sun 10:27a Low

Sun 5:22p High

Sun 10:45p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:24a Low

Sun 2:05p High

Sun 8:53p Low

Mon 3:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:17a Low

Sun 1:09p High

Sun 7:39p Low

Mon 2:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:44a Low

Sun 1:32p High

Sun 8:15p Low

Mon 2:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:19a Low

Sun 1:15p High

Sun 7:47p Low

Mon 2:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:25a Low

Sun 2:08p High

Sun 8:48p Low

Mon 3:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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