NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 14
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 1 p.m. until midnight Sunday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
6 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 77°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:40a
|Low
Sun 1:43p
|High
Sun 7:58p
|Low
Mon 2:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:14a
|Low
Sun 1:07p
|High
Sun 7:32p
|Low
Mon 2:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:28a
|Low
Sun 1:19p
|High
Sun 7:46p
|Low
Mon 2:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:10a
|Low
Sun 1:11p
|High
Sun 7:28p
|Low
Mon 2:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:55a
|High
Sun 11:20a
|Low
Sun 5:48p
|High
Sun 11:38p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:32a
|Low
Sun 1:37p
|High
Sun 7:52p
|Low
Mon 2:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:29a
|High
Sun 10:27a
|Low
Sun 5:22p
|High
Sun 10:45p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:24a
|Low
Sun 2:05p
|High
Sun 8:53p
|Low
Mon 3:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:17a
|Low
Sun 1:09p
|High
Sun 7:39p
|Low
Mon 2:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:44a
|Low
Sun 1:32p
|High
Sun 8:15p
|Low
Mon 2:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:19a
|Low
Sun 1:15p
|High
Sun 7:47p
|Low
Mon 2:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:25a
|Low
Sun 2:08p
|High
Sun 8:48p
|Low
Mon 3:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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