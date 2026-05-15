For many New Jerseyans, summer becomes a weekly ritual: Stare out the window, check weather, text the group chat, and ask the all-important question: Beach today?

Seems simple, right? Hang on a second.

You know that a "good" beach day is about a whole lot more than just seeing sunshine on a weather forecast. Will there be dangerous rip currents? Will there be surprise thunderstorms? Will Mother Nature serve up one of that infamous west wind that sends greenhead flies into attack mode?

I have come up with what I consider to be the definitive list of how New Jersey's weather can affect your beach trip. From temperatures to rain, from wind to waves, from storms to sunshine, I tried to include every realistic turn of events that could have you changing plans and/or running for shelter.

Some hazards are obvious. Some are surprising troublemakers you may never have thought about.

Please don't get me wrong here — the last thing I want to do is cast a negative light on our wonderful, beautiful, magical Jersey Shore! Even on the coldest, rainiest, most miserable weather day, there is plenty to do and see and eat and play with and explore — even though you may not necessarily want to sit on the sand and/or swim in the ocean.

Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media loading...

The best way to conquer these weather challenges? Stay informed and stay ahead of changing conditions. And a great way to do that is with our exclusive Jersey Shore Report, which I have been authoring every summer since 2014. (And which existed for several years prior to my arrival.)

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We post the Jersey Shore Report early every morning from mid-May through at least Labor Day. (Extending it later, if weather and surf conditions warrant a later and longer "Local Summer" beach season.) Each daily web article serves as a one-stop shop for Shore weather forecasts, surf conditions, tide times, and more. Check it out before you load up the car and hit the Parkway.

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.