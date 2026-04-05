No, it's not the Turnpike, or 295, or 195, and it's most certainly not the Parkway. Those are some of the worst roads to drive in New Jersey.

The best may be one you've never even been on before, especially if you're from North Jersey.

I'm talking about County Road 563, specifically the part that runs through Chatsworth.

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My GPS took me home this way from the shore this weekend. Right through the heart of the Pine Barrens. No other cars around, and virtually no civilization for a lot of the drive. It was, to put it mildly, peaceful. It felt like I was in my own little world. My own little South Jersey world.

We joke all the time on the Judi and EJ show that EJ, a native to the Pine Barrens, has "overcome a lot." It's said in jest, obviously, but during my drive through, I found myself thinking of that quote. There was literally nothing, and nobody around for miles. Who in the world lives out here? Are there secret, evil, piney people lurking in these woods I don't know about? If you're from this area are you destined to live in it forever?

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As stupid as that may sound, I reached a genuine appreciation for how quiet and beautiful the Pine Barrens are. I almost didn't want to make my way back to civilization.

And I realized why EJ is so proud to be from there, and why he is frustrated that The Sopranos never filmed there even though they had an episode titled Pine Barrens.

In a state where every inch of land feels like it's been built on, the Pine Barrens bucks that trend. It may be the only place in Jersey where you can't run into a Wawa every 5 miles.

And honestly, I really liked it.

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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