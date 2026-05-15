These are the top baby names in New Jersey right now

“What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”

-William Shakespeare

“Unless the name is Ailany, then no shall know how to pronounce it.”

- Jeff Deminski

It’s a new one on me, and it’s one of the most popular baby girl names in New Jersey right now.

Ailany is among the top 10 names for baby girls born in New Jersey in 2025 according to data just released by the Social Security Administration.

299 newborn girls were given this name making it the 8th most common name on social security applications last year. Nationally it ranked 14th.

Baby names in New Jersey often differ from the national list for various reasons.

For one thing, we’re more culturally diverse here. Also, because of the Garden State still having a large number of Catholic families, traditional names like Joseph and Michael will still appear in our top 10 but no longer in the national list.

Did you pick a popular name for your child? Here are the most common baby names for boys and girls born in New Jersey last year along with how many babies were given that name. We’ll allow ladies first.

Top 10 girl names for NJ

1. Emma (428)

2. Mia (427)

3. tie-Olivia (396)

3. tie-Sophia (396)

5. Isabella (368)

6. Charlotte (340)

7. Amelia (317)

8. Ailany (299)

9 .Sofia (292)

10. Ava (286)

Top 10 boy names for NJ

1. Liam (749)

2. Noah (742)

3. Lucas (399)

4. Luca (378)

5. Joseph (374)

6. James (350)

7. Michael (343)

8. Theodore (338)

9. Oliver (335)

10. Jack (333)

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity. Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Most popular town names that NJ shares with the rest of the country Gallery Credit: Judi Franco