The calming effects of a beautiful sunset can be cathartic for the soul. We see so many pictures of sunsets in Hawaii, Greece, Spain, France, and other places across our globe. Brilliant sunsets that amaze and wonder about what this earth has to offer.

Casino.ca has ranked the world’s best sunsets using a data-fed index designed to separate the truly spectacular from the over hyped.

Rooftop in Paris, France | casino.ca Rooftop in Paris, France | casino.ca loading...

They ranked global destinations for outstanding sunsets, blending travel reviews with real-world conditions like cloud cover, rainfall, air quality, and uninterrupted horizon views. Also factored in the rankings, sunset color vibrancy and social buzz across Instagram and TikTok, along with search trends.

Each factor was scored and weighted to create a final index out of a possible 1000. All these factors reveal not just where sunsets look great online, but where they consistently deliver in real life.

After looking at the list and seeing the comprehensive data collected, this is a good analysis of the best sunsets throughout the world.

Santorini - Tholos Naftilos, Greece | casino.ca Santorini - Tholos Naftilos, Greece | casino.ca loading...

With all the research and data, New Jersey can boast it has one place ranked in the top 6 best sunsets in the United States, 7th best in all of North America, and 17th best throughout the world.

The only factor pulling down this New Jersey beach’s overall score was the weather. We experience more cloud covers and rain than most of the other major sunset destinations.

I always knew that we had a beautifully aptly named beach that was the spot to go for sunsets. I saw it and, I now, apologize for not sharing this with you sooner.

Located on the Cape May Peninsula in Lower Township near Cape May Point is Sunset Beach.

A beautiful gem, hidden in the most densely populated state ranks a place amongst the fabulous sunsets of Santorini in Greece, Ibiza, Spain, Paris, France, Haleakalā, National Park in Hawaii, Joshua Tree National Park in California and other great sunset destinations. To be included in that group is amazing and noteworthy.

You can see the amazing sunset here at Sunset Beach, in New Jersey for free.

Be forewarned, the weather should be clear, and parking can be a problem in the summer.

Take time out of your busy schedule, drive to Sunset Beach and let the beautiful sunset calm the stress of your daily life, even for just a moment or two.

Best Off-the-Beaten-Path Getaway Spots to Check Out This Summer in New Jersey Here’s something to consider, New Jersey residents. If you still want to get away for a little bit this summer but can’t afford it, think about doing a staycation right here in the Garden State. Sure, you can go to the Jersey Shore, the Wildwoods, Atlantic City, but those are big tourist spots. Consider checking out these 10 getaway spots “off the beaten path.” Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Discover the 10 Best Fishing Spots in New Jersey for Anglers Freshwater….saltwater. Whatever you may fancy, prime fishing season in New Jersey is almost here. While it varies by species and location, April through June is the peak season for freshwater species, striped bass migration, and trout fishing. New Jersey has a ton of fishing spots catering to both saltwater and freshwater anglers. Some are very well-known and others are little nook and cranny spots. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈