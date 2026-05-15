New Jerseyans are skeptical of these self-driving vehicles

One of my most “get off my lawn” stances is my lack of trust in self-driving vehicles.

Maybe it’s because I unfairly think of technology going against humans in projects like ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ or the Itchy and Scratchy Land episode of ‘The Simpsons,’ but putting our faith in machines gives me the ‘ick.’

Sure, would I like to focus on other things during my commute (like, for instance, writing these articles)? Absolutely.

I’d rather be productive during my 45 minute drive than get angry at other drivers, but I’m not at that level of comfort with the concept of a computer making decisions for me on the road.

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I’m not alone in being hesitant of self-driving cars

With the increase in interest in autonomous vehicles, the site Murphy and Prachthauser checked the pulse of how people felt about the concept, especially when it comes to rideshare services.

Imagine getting into a driverless car to get to your destination on a night out. How comfortable would you feel?

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According to the research done by M&P, not very.

New Jersey is the state with the highest skepticism when it comes to the safety of robotaxis, with 82% of those surveyed feeling they are less safe than traditional vehicles.

We were second in the nation to prefer a typical rideshare experience over an autonomous car, the only state ahead of us was New Hampshire.

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Can you blame us?

With the dense traffic on Garden State roads and the influx of unpredictable out-of-state drivers, I don’t want to rely on technology knowing what to do.

I understand we have to embrace new technology but this is coming from someone who is still watching movies on DVDs, so I’m going to need a little more time before I hop in a driverless car before a night out.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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