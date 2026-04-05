It's only April, but I had to make my first trip down to the Jersey Shore this weekend. I will admit, it's a bit weird being down there when the trees haven't bloomed yet, and everything still looks dead. I've always thought the winter down the shore would be peaceful, but seeing it desolate this weekend was also depressing.

Alas, I went down to Galloway, New Jersey, for some golf at Seaview Golf Club. I had heard amazing things about the property, and since the rates were only $65 for 18 holes, I figured it was a steal.

You can play two courses here, the Bay Course or the Pines Course. The Bay Course currently plays host to the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which happens this year from May 29-31.

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The Pines Course played host to the 1942 PGA Championship, where Sam Snead won his first major when he chipped in for birdie on the 16th hole. For the record, I made par on that hole this weekend.

The names of the courses tell you exactly what they are. Beautiful views of the bay on one, and a winding 18 holes through New Jersey's Pine Barrens on the other.

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I played the Pines Course, and it was spectacular. There's such a variety of holes here, with lots of doglegs left or right, and plenty of tight tee shots making it a premium to be hitting your driver well.

The greens are large, so if you're on the wrong side of them you may find yourself with a 60 or 70 foot putt.

Course conditions were immaculate. Once the trees and everything grow in over the next few months, the course will be even more visually appealing.

I will absolutely be going back, and for that price, you should head down and play here too.

Spring is here: This NJ park is a great place to explore Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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