If you're like me, you probably know someone who struggles with mental health. And when we're going 100 different directions at once, it's easy for some of us to overlook the importance of our minds and overall well-being.

Think about yourself for a moment. When's the last time you gave yourself a much needed mental break? I don't mean a 15 minute break from work, but a true mental break from everything.

If you struggled coming up with an answer, I get it. I was like that at one point as well. But as I've gotten older, I've learned the importance of giving myself a mental breather from everything life throws at me.

Now, is that easy to do? Not always. And what works for me may be very different for you. And what you do may be very different from what others do that are in your life.

Even if you don't think you need that pause, I'm here to tell you this. Yes. You. Do.

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4th Annual Mental Health Conference Returns in NJ

Although it's been happening for a few years now, I recently learned about the Annual New Jersey Integrated Mental Health Conference. Now in its 4th year, this conference is all about exploring and finding that unified approach to mental wellness.

And it's not just for those of us in the middle of our working careers. It's literally for every stage of life. It's all about the importance of adaptive strategies as time passes, which some of us may struggle with.

According to their website, this unique event brings together leaders and practitioners in mental health, behavioral health, and holistic wellness for a full day of learning, collaboration, and connection. You'll gain new insights from expert speakers all with one common goal... to help us with our mental wellness across every stage of our lives.

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Conference details

The 4th Annual New Jersey Integrated Mental Health Conference is taking place at the historic Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park on Wednesday, May 27. More details on this years conference, including how you can register, can be found here.

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2026 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 25 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Click the link in each parade listed for additional information.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.