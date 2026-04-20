Stopping at a Buc-ee's was the last thing on my mind while coming coming back from vacation. But yet, here we are.

My family and I a planned trip down to Virginia to see my parents at their new place. Being we have never been there before, I wasn't sure what to expect.

We drove into PA to hook up with Interstate 81, which was pretty much a straight shoot to the town my parents now live in. But it wasn't until we were on I-81 that we knew we'd probably be passing by a Buc-ee's.

The first billboard we saw was in PA, letting us know that a Buc-ee's would be coming up. Had we known this, we would've timed our travels differently so we could stop on the ride down.

However, that wasn't in the cards so we ended up passing it. But while passing by, we couldn't help but notice how big the place was. So much so that we decided we had to make it part of the trip back home.

And that's exactly what we did. And I have to tell you, it was quite the experience.

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A true Destination? Or a tourist trap?

Honestly? It's both. Yes, it's definitely a destination worth checking out. But at the same time, there's no denying it's a tourist trap. But that doesn't make it a bad place to stop. Quite the opposite.

As one person commented, it's like Wal-Mart and Wawa had a baby, and Buc-ee's was their child. Sounds kind of crazy, but that's the perfect way to describe it.

Check out the photo's of one of their other locations below, followed by our video tour of the store we stopped at off of I-81 in Mount Crawford, VA. The Virginia store, by the way, is currently the closest one to New Jersey as of April 2026.

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A Tour of Buc-ee's A walk around the inside of a Buc-ee's convenience store Gallery Credit: CJ

Do we need a Buc-ee's?

Let's throw out the whole gas attendant argument for a moment and just focus on the store itself. Should New Jersey finally have it's very own Buc-ee's?

If I had to guess, I'd say the majority of us would love to see one here. I mean, I think it would be pretty awesome to have. Not to mention, the perfect tourist trap for us.

Plus, how cool would it be to see Buc-ee (their mascot) decked out in Jersey gear? And, we'd be the only store that would serve up southern pork roll and northern Taylor Ham (yup, let's brand both). It would be a Jersey exclusive.

When you really think about it, it's not such a bad idea.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.