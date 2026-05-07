☑️A NJ driver’s personalized plate sparked outrage over alleged anti-Trump message

☑️NJ MVC says the plate violated state rules and will be recalled

☑️ Former FBI Director Jim Comey faced scrutiny over a similar “86 47” post.

How did a controversial number and letter combination that some interpret as calling for the death of President Donald Trump make it onto a personalized New Jersey license plate?

A Subaru Outback with the license plate "FDT 8647" was seen in Mercer County and posted on the social media platforms of the conservative group Wake Up New Jersey on May 6.

NJ MVC says controversial personalized plate violated regulations

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will recall the plate and contact the individual directly to replace it. The plate is a violation of N.J.A.C. 13:20-34.3, the regulation that excludes certain combinations of letters and numbers from personalized plates.

They will have 15 days to return the plate.

The plate was issued in April 2025. The "8647" message started showing up during anti-Trump protests in April and May 2025.

Offensive, anti-Trump references on the New Jersey license plate

Many Trump supporters claim "86 47" is a call to kill the 47th president, perhaps confusing the insider restaurant term "86," meaning to eject a patron, with the expressions "deep six" or "six feet under."

They say the letters "FDT" stand for "f**k Donald Trump," a play on a similar phrase used for President Joe Biden.

Former FBI Director Jim Comey was indicted on charges of making threats against President Donald Trump related to a photograph he posted on social media in May 2025 of seashells arranged in the numbers “86 47.” The Justice Department contends those numbers amounted to a threat against Trump. Comey says he did not interpret the numbers as a call to violence against the Republican president.

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