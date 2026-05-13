One of the best new pizza joints in the U.S. is right here in NJ
We don’t have to be modest about it, New Jersey has some of the best pizza around. New Yorkers can brag about their ‘za all they want but we know the truth.
We’re nearly spoiled with the number of mom and pop shops that have unique specialty slices.
One Hudson County spot was just named one of the best new pizzerias in the country by a national publication. Have you checked it out yet?
Food & Wine names One World Pizza one of the best new pizzerias in the U.S.
One World Pizza in Jersey City, NJ uses influences from around the world to create slices like you’ve never had before. We’re talking inspirations like Indian Chicken Makhani or Korean Bulgogi.
According to their website,
Our goal is to celebrate the rich flavors of the world while creating something new and exciting for every guest who walks through our doors.
Pizza like you’ve never had before
Food & Wine highlighted them in their roundup of newer pizza joints because of how diverse they are with their pies, not just making pizza an Italian affair but a worldwide one.
Food & Wine writes,
The North African pizza is a complex affair featuring ras al hanout-seasoned and braised lamb shank in a harissa tomato sauce, Medjool dates, pickled shallots, sunflower seeds, and Urfa pepper. It is finished with a goat cheese lemon labneh drizzle.
It’s pizza, but completely reimagined. It’s safe to say you’ve never had pizza quite like this before. Move over, plain slices.
(Just kidding, plain slices, you will always have your place at the table. I don’t mean to dismiss you, but I’m really itching to try the Paneer pie)
Open daily from 4:00 p.m. - 11:59 p.m., One World Pizza is located at 49 Baldwin Ave, Jersey City, NJ. Customers have the option of takeout or delivery.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.