One of the best new pizza joints in the U.S. is right here in NJ

We don’t have to be modest about it, New Jersey has some of the best pizza around. New Yorkers can brag about their ‘za all they want but we know the truth.

We’re nearly spoiled with the number of mom and pop shops that have unique specialty slices.

One Hudson County spot was just named one of the best new pizzerias in the country by a national publication. Have you checked it out yet?

one_world_pizza via Instagram one_world_pizza via Instagram loading...

Food & Wine names One World Pizza one of the best new pizzerias in the U.S.

One World Pizza in Jersey City, NJ uses influences from around the world to create slices like you’ve never had before. We’re talking inspirations like Indian Chicken Makhani or Korean Bulgogi.

According to their website,

Our goal is to celebrate the rich flavors of the world while creating something new and exciting for every guest who walks through our doors.

one_world_pizza via Instagram one_world_pizza via Instagram loading...

Pizza like you’ve never had before

Food & Wine highlighted them in their roundup of newer pizza joints because of how diverse they are with their pies, not just making pizza an Italian affair but a worldwide one.

Food & Wine writes,

The North African pizza is a complex affair featuring ras al hanout-seasoned and braised lamb shank in a harissa tomato sauce, Medjool dates, pickled shallots, sunflower seeds, and Urfa pepper. It is finished with a goat cheese lemon labneh drizzle.

one_world_pizza via Instagram one_world_pizza via Instagram loading...

It’s pizza, but completely reimagined. It’s safe to say you’ve never had pizza quite like this before. Move over, plain slices.

(Just kidding, plain slices, you will always have your place at the table. I don’t mean to dismiss you, but I’m really itching to try the Paneer pie)

Open daily from 4:00 p.m. - 11:59 p.m., One World Pizza is located at 49 Baldwin Ave, Jersey City, NJ. Customers have the option of takeout or delivery.

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for May (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of May. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈