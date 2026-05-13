‘Friday the 13th’ prequel, filmed in NJ, sets its premiere date
As a horror movie fan, I’ve always found it a bit of a point of pride that one of the classic slasher films was shot right here in New Jersey.
The original "Friday the 13th" from 1980 was filmed partially in Blairstown. You may recognize not only Camp Nobebosco (Camp Crystal Lake in the movie, more on that in a moment), but also the Blairstown Diner.
That’s right, Jason Voorhees is a Jersey boy. He’ll only take off the hockey mask if it’s for a bagel or a fresh slice of pizza, at least that’s canon in my mind.
The horror franchise continues its Jersey ties with a new TV series coming to Peacock this fall.
The upcoming prequel, which was also filmed in the Garden State, recently announced its premiere date, and I’m geeking out.
Friday the 13th prequel series is coming this fall
"Crystal Lake," is a slasher TV show starring Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks, Scooby Doo, Mad Men) as Pamela Voorhees, Jason’s mother, and (spoilers) the killer in the first "Friday the 13th." Callum Vinson will play the role of young Jason.
The thriller series follows a doomed small town where camp counselors come to die, according to IMDb.
Just in time for you to start watching in the middle of spooky season, the series will debut mid-October 2026.
’Crystal Lake’ will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026
Have you ever wanted to explore the filming location of the original "Friday the 13th" yourself? Here’s a sneak peek of what’s in store:
Did you know the camp from Friday the 13th, Part 1 is in NJ, and you can now tour it?
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.