‘Friday the 13th’ prequel, filmed in NJ, sets its premiere date

As a horror movie fan, I’ve always found it a bit of a point of pride that one of the classic slasher films was shot right here in New Jersey.

The original "Friday the 13th" from 1980 was filmed partially in Blairstown. You may recognize not only Camp Nobebosco (Camp Crystal Lake in the movie, more on that in a moment), but also the Blairstown Diner.

Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco via Google Street View Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco via Google Street View loading...

That’s right, Jason Voorhees is a Jersey boy. He’ll only take off the hockey mask if it’s for a bagel or a fresh slice of pizza, at least that’s canon in my mind.

The horror franchise continues its Jersey ties with a new TV series coming to Peacock this fall.

The upcoming prequel, which was also filmed in the Garden State, recently announced its premiere date, and I’m geeking out.

Tristan Fewings / Stringer / Getty Images Tristan Fewings / Stringer / Getty Images loading...

Friday the 13th prequel series is coming this fall

"Crystal Lake," is a slasher TV show starring Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks, Scooby Doo, Mad Men) as Pamela Voorhees, Jason’s mother, and (spoilers) the killer in the first "Friday the 13th." Callum Vinson will play the role of young Jason.

The thriller series follows a doomed small town where camp counselors come to die, according to IMDb.

Just in time for you to start watching in the middle of spooky season, the series will debut mid-October 2026.

’Crystal Lake’ will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026

Have you ever wanted to explore the filming location of the original "Friday the 13th" yourself? Here’s a sneak peek of what’s in store:

Did you know the camp from Friday the 13th, Part 1 is in NJ, and you can now tour it? Get ready, Camp Blood, we're coming for you. An incredible experience of one of the greatest horror movies ever made right here in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The Best Horror Film From Every Year Counting down more than a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Horror Movie Sequels That Successfully Reinvented a Franchise From action-packed or comedy-driven genre switch-ups to meta re-imaginings, these horror movie sequels successfully and smartly reinvented their scary source material. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

Horror B-Movies Totally Worth The Watch While they may not be Oscar-worthy works of cinema, I'll take these over Titanic and The Irishman any day. Gallery Credit: Kelso

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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