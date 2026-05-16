Before you fill the tank for Memorial Day and hit the Holiday Road — here's what it's going to cost you

Memorial Day weekend is nine days away. AAA projects 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday May 21 and Monday May 25 — a new all-time record. Of those, 39.1 million will drive, making up 87 percent of all Memorial Day travelers.

Thirty-nine million drivers. Record numbers. And pump prices are the highest they have been since 2022.

I did the math on what it costs to drive in New Jersey last week — the full annual number came out to $15,000 when you add everything up. Today I want to do something more specific. I want to do the Memorial Day tank-up math. Because before you pull out of the driveway next Thursday morning, you should know exactly what this weekend is going to cost you at the pump.

What Gas Costs Right Now

New Jersey is sitting at $4.508 a gallon for regular as of this week. Last Memorial Day the national average was $3.17 a gallon. That is a $1.35 per gallon increase in one year. The war in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz blockage are driving it and there is no sign of relief before the weekend.

Let me put that in tank terms. A midsize sedan with a 15-gallon tank costs $67.62 to fill at $4.508. Last Memorial Day that same fill-up cost $47.55. You are paying $20.07 more to fill the same tank than you did a year ago.

An SUV with a 20-gallon tank costs $90.16 to fill right now. Last Memorial Day it was $63.40. That is nearly $27 more per fill-up.

A full-size truck or large SUV with a 26-gallon tank? $117.21 at current prices. $82.42 last year. A difference of $34.79 every time you pull up to a pump.

Plenty of stations with slightly lower than average prices — pay cash and save | photo EJ Plenty of stations with slightly lower than average prices — pay cash and save | photo EJ loading...

The Round Trip Math for Common NJ Memorial Day Drives

Here is where it gets real. Let me run the numbers on the drives New Jersey people actually take over Memorial Day weekend.

Cape May from North Jersey — approximately 160 miles round trip. At 28 miles per gallon that is 11.4 gallons round trip. At $4.508 that is $51.39. Last Memorial Day it was $36.14. You are paying $15.25 more for the same drive.

Wildwood from Central Jersey — approximately 120 miles round trip. 8.6 gallons round trip at current prices. $38.77. Last year $27.22. Difference: $11.55.

Poconos from North Jersey — approximately 140 miles round trip. 10 gallons round trip. $45.08. Last year $31.70. Difference: $13.38.

Strathmere from our studios in Ewing — 98 miles each way, 196 miles round trip. I am actually considering making this drive after the show on Friday. At 28 miles per gallon that is 7 gallons for the round trip. $31.56 at current prices. Last Memorial Day that same drive cost $22.19. I am paying $9.37 more to get to my favorite beach than I did a year ago. I am going anyway.

What Our Listeners Are Actually Doing

Here is what I find genuinely interesting. We talked gas prices on the show this week and the reaction from callers was not what you might expect. Very few people said they have changed anything about how much they drive. The miles are the same. The trips are the same. The Shore weekend is still happening.

What has changed is the dinner reservation. We are hearing it consistently — listeners are feeding the ride instead of feeding the restaurant. The gas budget stays intact. The going-out-to-eat budget takes the hit. A tank of gas is non-negotiable. A Saturday night dinner out apparently is.

That tells you something real about where New Jersey families have drawn the line on their discretionary spending. The car wins. The restaurant loses. And somewhere a diner owner is feeling that math too.

Four Ways to Spend a Little Less at the Pump This Weekend

None of these are revolutionary. But at $4.508 a gallon every penny matters.

Fill up before Thursday. AAA says the heaviest congestion is expected Thursday May 21 and Friday May 22 between 3 and 6 p.m., and on the afternoon of Monday May 25. Gas stations near major Parkway and Turnpike exits will be busiest — and sometimes priciest — during those windows. Fill up Wednesday night at your regular station.

Use GasBuddy before you leave. A ten-cent difference per gallon on a 15-gallon fill-up is $1.50. On a 20-gallon fill-up it is $2. Over a full weekend with two fill-ups that adds up to real money.

Check your tire pressure. AAA specifically recommends checking tire pressure before Memorial Day drives — properly inflated tires improve both fuel efficiency and safety. Under-inflated tires cost you measurable MPG on a long drive without you ever knowing it.

Go early. An early morning departure avoids the worst traffic windows and means less time idling on the Parkway. Stop-and-go traffic at $4.508 a gallon is money you did not need to spend.

The Deauville Inn in Strathmere | (Deauville Inn via Facebook) The Deauville Inn in Strathmere | (Deauville Inn via Facebook) loading...

Go Anyway

Record numbers of Americans are driving this Memorial Day despite the highest gas prices since 2022. Because the math of staying home does not add up either. You have been paying taxes, tolls and bills in New Jersey all year. The Shore is waiting. The Poconos are waiting. Wherever you are going is waiting.

AAA travel vice president Stacey Barber said it well: "Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for most Americans it's a three-day weekend. Travel demand remains strong and despite higher fuel prices many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks."

Do the math. Fill the tank. Then go anyway.

The Parkway will be crowded. The gas will be expensive. The shore will be worth every penny of it!