It costs $15,000 a year to drive in NJ. I just did the math.

There has never been a time I have complained about gas prices more than right now.

Every time I pull up to a pump lately I feel like I am being mugged in slow motion. The numbers spin. I look away. I look back. Still spinning. I hand over money I will never see again and drive off slightly angrier than when I arrived.

But last week something clicked. I realized I had never actually added it all up. Not just the gas. Everything. The car payment. The insurance. The tolls. The registration. The mechanical bills. The license. All of it, in one place, staring back at me.

So I did the math. And I genuinely could not believe what I found.

The car payment is just the opening act

The average monthly car payment on a new vehicle hit a record $767 in the fourth quarter of 2025. For a used car it was $537. And new car payments over $1,000 now make up nearly 19 percent of all new car loans.

That is before you have moved an inch. That is just the cost of having the thing in your driveway.

Annualize the average used car payment and you are already at $6,444. And you have not paid for a single gallon of gas yet.

Insurance in New Jersey is its own kind of punishment

The average full coverage policy in New Jersey runs $2,781 a year — higher than the national average. And if you think you can get away with the minimum, minimum coverage in New Jersey costs 63 percent more than the national average.

Why? Dense population, heavy traffic, and New Jersey's unique no-fault insurance system all push premiums up. You can have a spotless record and still pay more than drivers in 40 other states simply because of your zip code.

Belmar/Wall toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway Belmar/Wall toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media) loading...

The tolls. Don't get me started on the tolls

New Jersey charges you to own a car. Then it charges you again to drive one. The Turnpike and Parkway both went up 3 percent on January 1 — the sixth consecutive year of automatic increases. Peak hour E-ZPass on the full Turnpike run is now $16.79. If you are paying by plate, that same trip costs $23.05.

I have a 57-mile commute each way. I know this math the way I know my own phone number.

For a commuter using even a portion of the Turnpike or Parkway five days a week, tolls alone can run $1,500 to $2,500 a year depending on the route. Just to get to work. Just to get home.

Gas, maintenance, registration — and it never stops

Gas at $4.54 a gallon — where we have been sitting lately — means a driver doing 15,000 miles a year in a vehicle averaging 28 miles per gallon is spending roughly $2,435 on fuel alone. AAA puts average maintenance and repair costs at about 11 cents per mile. At 15,000 miles that is another $1,650 before anything actually breaks. Registration, county surcharges, license renewal, inspections — add another $350 conservatively.

Here is the number that stopped me cold

Used car payment: $6,444. Insurance: $2,781. Gas: $2,435. Tolls: $1,800. Maintenance and repairs: $1,650. Registration and fees: $350.

That is $15,460 a year. Just to drive.

I read that number three times. I still do not fully believe it. That is not a mortgage. That is not a vacation. That is not a college tuition payment. That is just getting yourself from one place to another in New Jersey in 2026.

And here is what hit me hardest. I have driven to work my entire career. I love being in the office. I love being in the studio. There is nothing like it. But staring at $15,000 a year in driving costs, I suddenly understand why working from home is not just a convenience for people — it is a financial decision. For a lot of New Jersey families, eliminating that commute is effectively a raise. A significant one.

Financial advisors generally suggest keeping total vehicle costs under 15 to 20 percent of your take-home pay. The median household income in New Jersey is around $97,000. After taxes, take-home is roughly $72,000. Fifteen percent of that is $10,800.

Most of us blew past that number before we merged onto the Parkway.

NJ has new law to offer digital drivers licenses (NJMVC.gov via Facebook) NJ has new law to offer digital drivers licenses (NJMVC.gov via Facebook) loading...

Nobody puts it all on one page

The dealer shows you the monthly payment. The insurance agent shows you the premium. The MVC shows you the registration fee. Nobody sits you down and says — here is what it actually costs to drive in New Jersey.

I have been making that 57-mile commute for 27 years. I never once sat down and looked at the full number.

Now I have. And I finally understand why the phones light up every single time gas prices move a single penny.

It was never just the gas.