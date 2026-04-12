When I was younger and heard people say they "didn't have time" to work out or exercise, I always viewed it as an excuse. We all have moments throughout the day where we could be exercising. It's a choice to decide not to. While I still view that as true in some ways, I too have a busy schedule now and understand the struggle of trying to get exercise in every day.

Perhaps the best part of spring is the fact that we turn the clocks ahead and the sun stays out now until almost 7:45 p.m. It gives us the opportunity to go for a walk or run after dinner is over.

Sunset walks have become maybe the thing I look forward to most every day. It has a much more calming, grounding, and refreshing feeling than a morning walk.

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Mornings, everyone is rushing, trying to get ready for work, leave on time, and get to where they need to go. Sunset walks, it feels like the world, ever so briefly, has slowed down. The pace of life is just a bit slower. Instead of rushing off to work, people are either on their back deck or relaxing in the house with the windows open. It's so peaceful.

And now that we're creeping towards the time of year when the end of the day is still warm outside, it makes it even better.

Plus, it doesn't hurt to see a beautiful sunset while you're out on a walk either.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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