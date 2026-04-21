New Jersey’s ‘springiest’ day of the year is coming up!

The weather is getting nicer, flowers are blooming, and bees are buzzing, which means that spring has sprung!

Despite the annoyance for those of us who suffer from spring allergies, there’s a lovely feeling of finally being done with winter.

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While spring technically begins on March 21, it’s a real slow burn of a season, meaning it takes a while to really get going (or dare I say “be in full bloom”?).

This is especially true this week with the current dip in temperatures after last week’s summer-like weather. We’re all over the place, so maybe this will answer when can we expect a steady season.

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🌸When is peak spring in New Jersey?🌸

The travel company, Exoticca, looked at when each state tends to experience its most “spring-like” conditions, when the nice weather conditions really feel like they’re getting settled.

The researchers analyzed the average timing of the last spring freeze in different regions of the country, which is typically when winter finally stops threatening gardens and new growth.

Considering we’re The Garden State, I’d say that’s pretty important information.

With that in mind, they were able to determine which day would be, in their words, the ’springiest.’

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New Jersey’s most spring-like day of the year will be Tuesday, May 5, 2026

So get ready walk through your local park, stroll the boards, or if nothing else, get a scoop of your favorite ice cream to celebrate the alleged peak of spring on May 5.

Of course, the person you should trust on this for the actual forecast that day as it gets closer is our own Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow and his weather blog.

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Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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