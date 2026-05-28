🔴Union County residents can now help name two peregrine falcon chicks born atop the historic courthouse tower in Elizabeth.

⚪ The patriotic naming contest celebrates America’s upcoming 250th anniversary with names like Liberty, Valor and Independence.

🔵 Fans across New Jersey can watch the falcon family live on the state’s only peregrine falcon livestream camera.

ELIZABETH — In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, the Union County Board of County Commissioners is inviting residents and nature fans of all ages to help name a pair of peregrine falcon chicks living on top of the historic Union County Courthouse Tower in Elizabeth.

Union County launches peregrine falcon naming contest for baby chicks

Members of the public can cast their votes online by choosing two patriotic names for the chicks. Voting will remain open through June 12.

The eight names selected for the public to vote for are

Liberty

Patriot

Justice

Glory

America

Independence “Indy”

Valor

Anthem

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Cast your vote and name two peregrine falcons in Union County in honor of America's 250th (County of Union) Cast your vote and name two peregrine falcons in Union County in honor of America's 250th (County of Union) loading...

“This year’s naming contest is a fun way to celebrate the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary while also helping educate residents about the importance of protecting endangered species,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek.

New Jersey’s only live falcon cam lets viewers watch chicks in real time

Thanks to a partnership with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, Union County is able to share the story of these birds with viewers here and around the world.

Everyone is invited to watch the falcon family through Union County’s free Falcon Cam livestream—the only live peregrine falcon cam in the Garden State.

Since the live cam’s installation in 2016, viewers have followed the lives of Mango, the male peregrine falcon, and his mates as they successfully raised generations of chicks atop the courthouse tower.

Beloved female falcon disappeared after territorial fight at nest site

Sadly, as of mid-June 2026, Frida, the longtime female falcon who occupied the nest for six years and raised 26 chicks with Mango, disappeared after being pushed out during a territorial dispute with another female falcon.

Soon after, another female falcon, later named “Lizzie,” in honor of the City of Elizabeth appeared at the nest site.

Between March 23 and April 2, Lizzie laid five eggs. By mid-April, another female, named “Betsy,” in honor of Betsy Ross, who is credited with sewing the first American flag, successfully claimed the nest site.

On May 11 and May 13, two chicks hatched, and since then, Betsy and Mango have been caring for them together.

How to vote on names for the Union County falcon chicks

Now, it’s your turn to name the little feathery creatures.

For more information about the Union County Falcon cam and to cast your vote, visit here.

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