What to expect from the new Able Baker opening in South Orange
South Orange is about to get a whole lot sweeter with the opening of a new bakery.
Able Baker, whose flagship location is at 187 Maplewood Ave. in Maplewood, announced on social media that they’ll have a new location about a mile and a half away from where they are now.
The new bakery will be at 4th and Valley in South Orange, according to its Instagram announcement.
The South Orange location will be 3,500 square feet with space indoors for seating as well as potential for outdoor seating in the courtyard. Quite an upgrade from the 1,200 square feet for the Maplewood eatery.
While a specific opening date has not yet been given, they are expected to open late May or early June. Here’s some of what you can look forward to…
Able Baker opening in South Orange, NJ
Able Baker offers scones, banana bread, blueberry coffee cake, and a rotating list of breakfast items like pop tarts or lemon-almond polenta cake.
They also have pies made from scratch. The menu changes weekly on Sunday nights, so be sure to check if you have something specific in mind, or if you’re looking for a new favorite flavor.
Sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, and brownies are available as well.
Please note: certain sweets are only available on specific days.
The bakery is open daily from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
More coffee. More Cookies. More Jobs.
The Able Baker is now hiring for their new location. Full-time and part-time positions are available. You can apply here.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.