There's a pattern developing in New Jersey, and if you've been paying attention, you've probably noticed it. Towns across the state are banning things. Not big things. Not dangerous things. Everyday things — the stuff you grew up with, the stuff in your garage, the stuff your neighbor has been complaining about to the township council for three years while you weren't looking.

Leaf blowers. Plastic bags. E-bikes on county property. Loud mufflers. Boom cars. And depending on where you live, the fire pit in your backyard may be next.

Welcome to New Jersey in 2026, where the neighbor with the clipboard is winning.

The leaf blower wars

Let's start in the yard. Towns like Maplewood and Montclair have already enacted outright bans on gas-powered leaf blowers, and West Orange has seasonal restrictions on the books. There have already been statewide attempts too — a bill advanced out of a Senate committee in 2024 that would have banned gas-powered blowers for most of the year, though it stalled before becoming law. The landscaping industry pushed back hard. "We're not California, we're not Florida. We have leaves. The average house in New Jersey, you take away 30 to 50 cubic feet of leaves each fall," said the president of the New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association. Fair point. But the direction of travel in Trenton is pretty clear — this conversation isn't over.

Loud pipes and boom cars — the law has already landed

The leaf blower crowd isn't alone. In 2023, New Jersey enacted a boom car law that's already on the books and being enforced. Fines kick in when music can be heard from 50 feet away — $250 to $500 for a first offense, rising to $750 to $1,000 and two points on your license by the third. The push came from South Jersey mayors in Camden, Pennsauken, and Delran, who cited vehicles riding through neighborhoods at three or four in the morning rattling windows.

Now the Legislature is targeting loud mufflers too. A bill moving through Trenton would increase penalties for noisy exhaust systems, with fines up to $500 hitting either the driver or the shop that made the modification. The existing fine for a muffler violation? Twenty-five dollars — so rarely enforced that most municipal prosecutors can barely remember the last time anyone was charged.

Photo by R.D. Smith on Unsplash Photo by R.D. Smith on Unsplash loading...

Now they're coming for your fire pit

Here's where it gets personal. New Jersey's fire pit rules are already more complicated than most people realize. Fires must be no more than three feet in diameter and two feet high, placed at least 25 feet from structures or property lines — or 15 feet if you're using an approved non-combustible container. Open ground fires are strictly prohibited, and fire pits must be placed on a flat, non-flammable surface like gravel or stone. Burning leaves, trash, or grass in your fire pit is already illegal statewide.

And if a neighbor complains about the smoke? A law enforcement officer or fire department personnel can order the extinguishment of any open burn — and there is no appeal process. Failure to comply can result in arrest and large fines. During drought conditions, the state can ban wood-burning fires entirely, leaving only propane, gas, or electric options permitted.

Just don't take mine

I'm not here to argue that all of these regulations are wrong. The science on gas blower emissions is real, you can smell it. And you can hear it! Nobody loves a 7 a.m. leaf blower rattling their windows on a Saturday. (Just don’t take MINE away!)

And the boom car law was overdue. Some of this makes sense.

But there's something worth noting in the pattern: New Jersey towns and the Legislature are increasingly deciding that the things their residents do every day — the backyard fire, the rumble of a loud car, the Saturday morning lawn routine — are problems to be regulated away.

At some point you have to ask: whose backyard is it, anyway?

I'll be out back with my gas blower and a fire pit, asking that question until someone from the township shows up.

Proud to be New Jersey.