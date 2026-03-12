🚨A man kills his estranged wife, their children and her parents at their Berkeley home

🚨Ring camera shows the mother running for her life as the gunman chases and fires

🚨The couple fought in a QuickChek parking lot in February, according to NJ.com

BERKELEY — Tragic details are coming out about the morning when Vaughn Stewart shot and killed the mother of his children and his in-laws before taking his own life.

Police records reveal that Stewart, 37, of Maplewood, also had a history of domestic violence, including a public and brutal attack on a woman at a convenience store just weeks earlier.

Stewart went to his in-laws' home on Fairwood Drive in Berkeley around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, when he shot Allan Russell, 61, and Michelle Russell, 60, the parents of his wife, Deonna Stewart. She had been living in her parents' home with the children since their separation.

Stewart then shot his wife, Deonna Stewart, 38, after chasing her about 50 yards down the street. While police were in the home after neighbors called about hearing gunshots, Vaughn Stewart shot himself in the head, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

ALSO READ: Passengers say pothole led to NJ Transit bus fire on NJ Turnpike

New chilling details about the case include:

📹 Ring video shared by a neighbor with the Asbury Park Press shows Deonna Stewart in the pre-dawn darkness running out of the house. A person assumed to be Vaughn Stewart chases after her as yells, "Murderer! Murderer!" Approximately 20 shots are fired at Deonna as she falls to the ground. Vaughn walks to her body, stands over it, and fires one more shot before going back into the house.

☎️ In a recording obtained by News 12, the grandfather of the children calls 911 and tells Berkley police, "I am shot, I am shot...send an ambulance. Please"

🚨 On Feb. 11, Cranford police were called to a Quick Chek store. Vaughn Stewart and a woman were fighting in the parking lot, according to NJ.com. The woman had been struck in the neck with a phone and a braid was pulled from her head. The woman, who was not identified because it was a domestic violence case, told police he threatened to murder her and her family. Vaughn Stewart was charged with making terroristic threats, harassment and simple assault.

ALSO READ: Polar Bear Plunge returns to Seaside Heights after blizzard delay

Co-workers of Allan Russell, the grandfather who worked at the Department of Child Protection and Permanency, created a GoFundMe campaign to help with the care of his grandchildren. They are in the custody of the same agency following the deaths of their parents and grandchildren.

"Allan and Michelle loved their children and grandchildren endlessly. Their faith in God was immeasurable. This horrific act of domestic violence took three precious lives," the campaign organizer wrote.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom