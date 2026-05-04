💥Portable toilet explodes at Lakewood construction site

💥Bomb squad, K-9 unit respond amid fears of explosive device

💥Cause under investigation; officials seek tips from the public

LAKEWOOD — A portable toilet exploded Saturday night at a construction site.

The explosion brought the State Police Bomb Squad around 9:30 p.m. to the site in Holden Square. A search for a possible second device in the area turned up negative.

Pictures of the toilet posted by The Lakewood Scoop show that the toilet belongs to United Site Services. The explosion was caught on video.

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Damage caught on video

The force of the explosion pushed a wall and the ceiling of the building it was next to. No one was injured in the explosion, according to The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the incident. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Lakewood police asked anyone with information about the explosion to call 732-363-0200.

Fireworks were blamed for causing a portable toilet to explode in the Bregano Park section of Yonkers on April 6, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

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