❄️ Camden County has suspended its free snow shoveling program after overwhelming demand and heavy snowfall.

❄️ Officials say 911 lines were jammed with snow removal requests as crews focused on roads and downed trees.

❄️ Meanwhile, Hoboken has a new volunteer snow removal program for at-risk residents.

Just as one New Jersey community had to suspend its free snow shovel program due to overwhelming demand and snowfall, an unrelated, new volunteer program was launched.

In Camden County, the program covered at-risk elderly or disabled residents whenever four inches or more of snow had accumulated.

Work crews were sent out once it stopped snowing to dig out seniors or those with disabilities or serious illnesses.

Camden County suspends free snow shoveling program for seniors

However, this winter’s volume of calls — even before the recent blizzard — was too much drain on public resources.

“Based on the severity of the snow and the significant accumulation the county had to focus its time and energy on clearing roads and eliminating downed trees. This left little resource for the senior snow shoveling program,” Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5.

“At this time it has been suspended until further notice because we did not have the capacity within the program to keep up with the demand,” he continued.

Keashen said there was also the serious issue of having emergency dispatch lines for 911 jammed by requests for snow removal.

He said the county would still be sure to help vulnerable residents, including by monitoring their “meals on wheels” list.

Hoboken launches volunteer snow removal program

In North Jersey this month, the city of Hoboken launched a volunteer snow removal program, which is activated after a total snow accumulation of 6 inches or more.

Volunteers with their own shovels can sign up to help remove snow and ice from entranceways, sidewalks, and driveways of qualifying residential properties.

Elderly and other at-risk residents also can request free help clearing off their cars and on-street, ADA parking spaces.

