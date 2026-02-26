🚒 Firefighters warn buried hydrants can delay emergency response

As New Jersey continues to dig out from the Blizzard of ’26, and with more snow possibly on the way, state and local officials are emphasizing the importance of removing snow from fire hydrants, vehicles and sidewalks. Failure to do so can hinder emergency response, create roadway hazards and expose property owners to fines and liability.

East Brunswick firefighters urge residents to clear hydrants after close call

Fire officials in East Brunswick are urging residents to clear snow from fire hydrants after a recent incident highlighted the risks of blocked access.

The Brookview Volunteer Fire Company responded to a truck fire that threatened nearby homes. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread, but snow-covered hydrants raised concerns among residents and emergency responders.

Officials recommend clearing at least a three-foot perimeter around hydrants, including a path from the street, to ensure quick access during emergencies.

Emergency services officials say delays in accessing hydrants can significantly impact response times and firefighting operations.

New Jersey enforces snow removal requirements for vehicles

New Jersey law requires motorists to remove accumulated snow and ice from their vehicles before driving. The requirement applies to all exterior surfaces, including the roof, hood and trunk.

In Florham Park, police have been writing tickets for failure to clear the snow off vehicles. They shared photos on social media showing huge blocks of snow on vehicles roofs.

Fines for violations typically range from $25 to $75. However, penalties can increase if snow or ice dislodged from a vehicle causes property damage or injury.

Snow and ice can become airborne while a vehicle is in motion, creating hazardous conditions for other motorists and contributing to accidents.

Sidewalk snow removal deadlines vary by municipality in NJ

Property owners are generally required to clear snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to their property within a specified timeframe following a storm. The timeframe varies by municipality.

In many communities, sidewalks must be cleared within 12 to 24 hours after snowfall ends. Some municipalities impose shorter deadlines. For example, Jersey City requires residents to clear sidewalks within eight hours, while commercial property owners may have as little as four hours.

Local ordinances typically require a cleared path of approximately three to four feet in width to allow pedestrians to walk safely. Where ice cannot be fully removed, property owners are expected to apply salt, sand or similar materials.

Failure to clear snow can result in fines, liens and safety risks

Uncleared sidewalks can be a major danger to pedestrians, especially kids walking to their bus stop or to school. Many schools delayed their opening or even closed after recent storms because ice and snow on sidewalks presented a danger to students. Snow- and ice-covered walkways can increase the risk of slips and falls and may force pedestrians into roadways.

Municipalities may issue fines to property owners who fail to comply with sidewalk clearing requirements. In some cases, local governments may send crews to remove the snow and then bill the homeowner. Failure to pay could result in a lien on your property.

