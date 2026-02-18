🚨 Montclair man accused of attempting sex with 14-year-old online

An Essex County man has been arrested and charged with trying to have sex with a minor he met online.

On December 12, 2025, a man later identified as Fred Newman, 39, of Montclair began communicating online with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace. C. MacAulay.

It turns out the person chatting with Newman was actually an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit.

Explicit messages and photos sent to undercover detective

During the online conversation, Newman sent multiple explicit photos and videos to the “girl,” and said he wanted to have sex with her.

The investigation identified Newman as the suspect from the online chat.

Montclair man arrested in Newark, jailed in Camden County

On February 10, 2026, Newman was arrested in Newark. He was charged with one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault, two counts of third-degree attempted sending obscene material to a minor, and one count of third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

He remains in the Camden County Correctional Facility. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. John Cochran at 856-225-8826.

