OCEANPORT — Police have often warned people about the dangers of walking on frozen ponds and lakes in New Jersey. Well, that warning also applies to wildlife.

One animal went out a little too far onto a semi-icy river in Monmouth County, and got into a bit of trouble.

Firefighters rescued a deer that fell through the ice in the Shrewsbury River off Pocono Avenue in Oceanport on Tuesday, according to the Port-Au-Peck Chemical Hose Volunteer Fire Co.

Oceanport, Sea Bright and Little Silver fire companies respond

Local fire companies from Sea Bright and Little Silver worked with the Oceanport Fire Department as well as first aid squads to help the deer that had fallen through the ice and were struggling to stay afloat in the frigid water.

Luckily, there was a happy ending, and the deer was brought safely back to shore.

Warmer New Jersey temperatures create dangerous ice conditions

Warmer temperatures the past few days have weakened the ice on the rivers, ponds and streams, making them unsafe for man and beast to walk.

“The incident is a great example of interagency cooperation and the dedication of our local first responders, always ready to help, no matter the situation. Thank you to all agencies for your assistance and professionalism,” according to the Oceanport Fire Department on Facebook.