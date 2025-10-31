🏫 RWJ Barnabas Health opens a new nursing school in Oceanport to tackle New Jersey’s growing nurse shortage.

👩‍⚕️ The state could face a shortfall of up to 24,000 registered nurses within a decade.

💡 The Oceanport campus offers cutting-edge labs, tech, and real-world training for career changers.

OCEANPORT — To address the looming nursing shortage in New Jersey, RWJ Barnabas Health has opened a second nursing school in Monmouth County.

Situated in Oceanport at the Old Fort Monmouth site at 283 Sherrill Avenue in Squier Hall, the school joins its existing nursing school in Elizabeth, said Mary Beth Russell, executive dean for RWJ Barnabas Health School of Nursing and senior vice president for the Institute for Nursing Excellence.

ALSO READ: Pleasantville double tragedy leaves a family shattered

At the Oceanport location, 53 nursing students are part of the inaugural class, which began the program on September 9, 2025.

RWJ Barnabas Health has opened a second nursing school in Oceanport at the Old Fort Monmouth site (RWJ Barnabas Health) RWJ Barnabas Health has opened a second nursing school in Oceanport at the Old Fort Monmouth site (RWJ Barnabas Health) loading...

Expanding education to meet New Jersey’s nursing shortage

The first nursing school is at Union College of Union County, in Elizabeth, which originally opened in 1891 and is one of the longest operating nursing schools in the nation, Russell said.

There are a total of 724 nursing students across both sites, she added.

In New Jersey, there are 200,000 nurses, including registered nurses (RNs), advanced practice nurses (APNs), and licensed practical nurses (LPNs).

Of them, not all of them are actively practicing. “Looking at the projections for the shortage, over the next 5 to 10 years, it is estimated that this state will be short approximately 11,000 to 24,000 registered nurses, and that is constantly changing in terms of that projection,” Russell said.

1. Pictured are some of the inaugural RN Track students at RWJBarnabas School of Nursing’s Oceanport location along with Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of RWJBarnabas Health and Mary Beth Russell, PhD, RN, Executive Dean of RWJBarnabas Health School of Nursing. (RWJ Barnabas Health) 1. Pictured are some of the inaugural RN Track students at RWJBarnabas School of Nursing’s Oceanport location along with Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of RWJBarnabas Health and Mary Beth Russell, PhD, RN, Executive Dean of RWJBarnabas Health School of Nursing. (RWJ Barnabas Health) loading...

Aging workforce and rising healthcare demands driving crisis

An aging workforce and retirement are two reasons for the nursing shortage in the Garden State. But, also, the rising demand and the capacity are putting strains on nursing schools.

Russell said sometimes qualified candidates may be turned away because of capacity. Another reason for the looming shortage is the growing healthcare demands.

“Our population is sicker and more acutely ill, and there’s more of a demand to take care of the population across the state,” Russell said.

2. Pictured left to right: Thomas J. Tvrdik, Mayor, Borough of Oceanport; Donna Phelps, Administrator, Borough of Oceanport; Sue Kiley, Deputy Director, Monmouth County Board of Commissioners; Erik Anderson, Monmouth County Commissioner; Tom Arnone, Director, Monmouth County Board of Commissioners; Senator Declan O’Scanlon, Jr.; Susan C. Reinhard, PhD, RN, FAAN, Chair of the RWJBarnabas Health Board of Trustees; Mary Beth Russell, PhD, RN, Executive Dean of RWJBarnabas Health School of Nursing; Nancy Holecek, RN, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at RWJBarnabas Health; Jessica Pak, RN, Coordinator Organ Transplants, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and 2021 graduate of the Trinitas School of Nursing; Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of RWJBarnabas Health; Dr. Maris Lown, Executive Vice President and Provost of UCNJ; Victor Richel, member Board of Trustees of RWJBarnabas Health and Board of Trustees Chairman of UCNJ; and Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, MD. (RWJ Barnabas Health) 2. Pictured left to right: Thomas J. Tvrdik, Mayor, Borough of Oceanport; Donna Phelps, Administrator, Borough of Oceanport; Sue Kiley, Deputy Director, Monmouth County Board of Commissioners; Erik Anderson, Monmouth County Commissioner; Tom Arnone, Director, Monmouth County Board of Commissioners; Senator Declan O’Scanlon, Jr.; Susan C. Reinhard, PhD, RN, FAAN, Chair of the RWJBarnabas Health Board of Trustees; Mary Beth Russell, PhD, RN, Executive Dean of RWJBarnabas Health School of Nursing; Nancy Holecek, RN, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at RWJBarnabas Health; Jessica Pak, RN, Coordinator Organ Transplants, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and 2021 graduate of the Trinitas School of Nursing; Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of RWJBarnabas Health; Dr. Maris Lown, Executive Vice President and Provost of UCNJ; Victor Richel, member Board of Trustees of RWJBarnabas Health and Board of Trustees Chairman of UCNJ; and Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, MD. (RWJ Barnabas Health) loading...

A new opportunity for career changers and future nurses

Beyond addressing the nursing shortage in the state, another purpose for expanding the nursing school is to give folks who want to change careers an opportunity to do so.

Nursing is not just a career or a profession. It’s a calling, Russell said.

“It’s an opportunity for someone to be in an area that they’re passionate about; whether they enjoy taking care of infants, babies, or enjoy taking care of geriatric clients in an out-patient setting; they have a wealth of opportunities across this wonderful state,” Russell said.

monkeybusinessimages monkeybusinessimages loading...

High-tech Oceanport campus designed for hands-on learning

The Oceanport nursing school's expanded site has advanced technology, high-fidelity simulation labs, an experienced faculty, clinical educational opportunities, and hands-on, real-time experiences.

The school also houses The Institute of Nursing Excellence at RWJ Barnabas Health, totaling more than 40,000 square feet of shared space.

“There are 18 classrooms, four high-fidelity sim labs, two skills labs, a simulated operating room, a behavioral health room, a maternal health room, and also space that is in collaboration with students and faculty to work together,” Russell said.

This provides the students with opportunities in an environment that is risk-free so that they can practice, have debriefing sessions, and have hands-on experience in a supportive environment, she added.

The next round of applications to the nursing school site in Oceanport is due by Nov. 30.

Anyone interested in attending nursing school can apply here or call 908-659-5200 for more information.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom