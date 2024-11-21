New concern hits future plans for Netflix studios in NJ

Another issue was raised by the Oceanport Planning board regarding plans for Netflix to build a brand-new facility at the former Fort Monmouth site. According to Patch, "several Oceanport Planning Board members raised concerns about noise, lighting, and the overnight/outdoor filming Netflix said they may do at Fort Monmouth."

The issue raised, however, goes beyond the noise and lighting. The Oceanport Planning Board said they felt misled regarding plans for Netflix to film during the overnight hours outdoors.

The concern is about how that might affect nearby neighbors, with the nearest home less than 400 ft. from the planned studios. Would overnight filming be a major concern for nearby neighbors? Would the sound and lights of filming cause problems for those particular residents?

It's too soon to say, but it's precisely why these hearings are held. As for the potential problem with overnight filming, why not just compromise and have it happen on select nights?

I can see both sides of the issue. On the one hand, Netflix shouldn't have kept those plans from the Planning Boards and misled them with their plans regarding overnight outdoor activity. But on the other hand, it is a major filming studio, so shouldn't we have figured this might be the case?

Netflix Fort Monmouth, NJ Google Maps (Oct. 2012) / Canva Edit (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

As of now, construction isn't slated to begin until the latter part of 2025 or the beginning of 2026. We should not let this project get pushed back anymore from that proposed timeline. At the end of the day, this Netflix facility is going to be huge for New Jersey and we have to face the fact that things are going to change.

As for nearby towns? Yes, residents and businesses should be given a heads-up should any overnight filming take place. At the same time, they also need to embrace this as a possibility and not allow any unnecessary construction delays to occur. After all, this isn't your everyday business moving in.

