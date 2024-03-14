Attention, Hollywood! These 14 towns in NJ are ready for their close-up

The movie business in New Jersey is booming! As more producers look at New Jersey as a filming destination, the state’s Motion Picture and Television Commission is racing to help municipalities (and counties) host productions.

The certification is called “film ready.”

According to the commission’s website, Film Ready New Jersey is a five-step process that educates municipalities on the “basics of motion picture and television production and enables cities and towns to effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.”

According to roi-nj, Bergen, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties are now considered to be Film Ready Communities.

These are among the most movie-ready towns in New Jersey Film Ready New Jersey has given its seal of approval to these New Jersey municipalities, which the state says should be top picks for filmmakers. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The MPTVC is part of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan told roi-nj that the program is designed to give the towns and counties “the tools needed to welcome top-tier productions to their communities.”

The NJMPTVC holds workshops to prepare towns to become familiar with the Film Ready program; the next workshop is April 23 at the Morris Museum; interested parties must register here.

Workshop attendees will learn about the economic impact of hosting on-location filming, ordinances and permitting, opportunities for small businesses and the expanding infrastructure.

NJMPTVC Executive Director Steve Gorelick says, “Partnerships with our municipal and county governments are vital to the state’s film industry success.”

