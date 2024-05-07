Frantic search underway for plane that went missing in NJ

BARNEGAT — A search is underway for a small aircraft that may have crashed in southern Ocean County.

The plane may have gone down in a wooded area in the western end of Barnegat Township, according to reports received by police.

Several fire companies, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service are searching the area with drones.

Map shows area of search for a possible crashed small plane in Barnegat. Map shows area of search for a possible crashed small plane in Barnegat 5/7/24 (Canva) loading...

Several units involved in the search were gathered at the Pinewood Fire Company on Route 72.

As of 5 p.m. there were no reports of injuries or fire, according to police.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

