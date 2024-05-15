Shots fired at bicyclist in ‘Friendly’ neighborhood in Toms River, NJ

🚨 A juvenile riding a bike in a Toms River neighborhood was fired at several times

🚨 The entrance to the neighborhood reads "Friendly Village"

🚨 The gunman was charged with attempted murder

TOMS RIVER — Police are looking for a juvenile who faces attempted murder charges after firing shots at someone riding a bicycle Tuesday afternoon.

Toms River police were called around 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the Camino Hermosa neighborhood off Route 70 in the Whitesville section.

Multiple shots were fired at a male who was not injured. Some homes were struck by gunfire, according to police.

A sign at the entrance to the neighborhood reads "Friendly Village."

The teen gunman left the area after the shooting. The teen also faces an unlawful possession of a weapon charge.

Suspect (in white shirt) in a random shooting in Toms River 5/14/24 Suspect (in white shirt) in a random shooting in Toms River 5/14/24 (Toms River police) loading...

Another violent crime in Toms River

Police released a photo of the suspect and a silver car. A motive for the shooting and the connection between the silver car and the second person in the photo was not disclosed by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked by Toms River police to call 732-349-0150 ext. 1346.

Toms River police have dealt with a series of violent crimes in the past month.

Christopher Green was charged with 17 criminal charges in burglaries that occurred in Lakewood and Toms River between March 30 and April 6.

Several restaurants have been broken into by someone smashing a brick or paver stove through a glass door and taking the cash register. Burglars cut through the wall of Venzio Jewelers inside the Ocean County Mall and stole $1 million worth of merchandise from an office.

Map shows the Camino Hermosa neighborhood in Toms River Map shows the Camino Hermosa neighborhood in Toms River (Canva) loading...

