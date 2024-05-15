Sayreville, NJ school bus catches fire with students on board

🔥 The small school bus burst into flames in Sayreville

🔥 A parent told CBS New York flames came from the engine

🔥 No one was injured by the fire

SAYREVILLE — A small school bus with seven students caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Sayreville police said everyone was safe after the bus caught fire around 3:55 p.m. on Louis Street.

Alternative arrangements were made to get the students home.

Superintendent Richard Labbe told New Jersey 101.5 that the students attend Arleth Elementary School.

An unnamed Sayreville fire official told News 12 that foam was used to put out the fire because the bus uses a lithium battery to power accessories. Fire marshal Kevin E. Krushinski said Wednesday morning that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

School bus being towed away after a fire in Sayreville 5/14/24 School bus being towed away after a fire in Sayreville 5/14/24 (Ricardo Ferraz) loading...

Parent: The bus driver acted quickly

A parent told CBS New York that he saw smoke coming from the engine as the bus pulled up to their home. After telling the driver, they quickly got all the kids off the bus and into his backyard.

Power lines were damaged and siding melted on a house, another parent told CBS New York.

