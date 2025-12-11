🚨 NJ man sentenced to prison for shooting at a rideshare truck after a car alarm startled him.

🚔 Pietro Ventricelli, with a prior federal extortion conviction, fired while teens waited outside the home.

⚖️ Prosecutor warns NJ residents: Deadly force to protect property is illegal and nearly turned tragic.

A 47-year-old Howell man with a criminal past has been sentenced to prison for trying to kill whoever set off a car alarm outside, as he ran outside and opened fire at an arriving rideshare vehicle.

In October, after a three-week trial, Pietro Ventricelli was found guilty by a jury of attempted murder and a weapons offense.

On Tuesday, Ventricelli was sentenced to 12 years by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Joseph Oxley.

He also received five years for second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon, which will run after the longer sentence.

Monmouth County Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration Monmouth County guilty plea in court (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Car alarm chaos: gunfire erupts as teens wait for rideshare pickup

On Jan. 15, 2023, Ventricelli was staying at his girlfriend’s Howell home.

Around 12:30 a.m., Howell police responded to shots fired from the Carrie Drive residence.

Three friends of the woman's son, all younger than 18, had been sitting in his parked vehicle, waiting to be picked up by a rideshare service.

They accidentally set off a car alarm as they went to get into their ride.

Hearing the noise sent Ventricelli racing out, firing three gunshots at the arriving Dodge Ram 1500.

The pickup driver managed to get away without anyone being hurt.

Prosecutor condemns vigilante gunfire, warns NJ homeowners

“Confrontation around your home can easily escalate a theft into a violent assault or worse, potentially injuring or killing someone, including the homeowner,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

“While it is fortunate in this case that no one was injured, this could have had a far worse outcome. The use of deadly force to protect property is never the answer,” Santiago continued.

The prosecutor also cautioned against taking vigilante action, instead of calling police.

“If you believe a theft is taking place in your home or you feel threatened in any way, dial 911 immediately. Let this serve as a reminder to think twice prior to retaliating against a possible intruder. The law is particular when you are permitted to use deadly force and this case was not one of them,” Santiago said.

Weapons charge rooted in past federal extortion case

The weapons charge stemmed from previous federal convictions, law enforcement officials confirmed.

In those cases, “Peter” Ventricelli pleaded guilty in 2010 for his role in attempting to cash or deposit several counterfeit checks.

He was sentenced to three years' probation, during which Ventricelli and his brother then admitted to shaking down a North Jersey businessman for bribes.

The siblings, both living in Parlin, pleaded guilty mid-trial in 2011 to conspiracy to commit extortion.

In 2012, Ventricelli was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

As part of this week’s sentence, Ventricelli must serve over 10 years of the longer term before being eligible for parole.

