A 70-year-old Fanwood man has been accused of intentionally setting fire to his neighbor’s house, killing an 82-year-old woman over the summer.

On Wednesday, William Ahle was charged with murder, felony murder, burglary, and aggravated arson in the July killing of Virginia Cranwell.

Both Ahle and the victim lived along Kempshall Terrace, a typically quiet residential street off Terrill Road.

On July 25 at 1:37 a.m., Fanwood police and fire officials responded to a 911 call reporting a house fire.

Defendant initially claimed to have tried to save victim

Ahle initially told firefighters and neighbors that he saw an open garage door and tried to rescue Cranwell from the early morning fire, ABC Eyewitness News previously reported.

Investigators wound up identifying Ahle as a suspect — fire officials later determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The Union County Medical Examiner’s Office also ruled the death a homicide.

Virginia Cranwell mourned as a 'gentle soul'

Cranwell was mourned as “a radiant and gentle soul,” who “was soft-spoken, emotionally invested, and deeply caring-to people, animals, and every living thing,” according to an emotional obituary.

She is survived by three adult children, as well as grandchildren, her former husband and a “wide circle” of loved ones.

Cranwell was also remembered by her children as “deeply creative and lived with an artist's eye. She sketched wildlife with care and precision, and decorated her garden with hand-picked rocks, each one placed with intention.”

Ahle is a retired Union County jail warden, as reported by MyCentralJersey, citing a Facebook account now deleted.

He was being held at Middlesex County jail, pending a court appearance.

Anyone with potential information about Ahle or the fire was urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Darius Singletary at 908-632-0537, Sergeant Nicholas Veltre at 908-347-7330 or Fanwood Police Sergeant Tyler Flowers at 908-591-5457.

