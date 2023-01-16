NJ man hears car alarm and starts shooting — faces attempted murder charge

HOWELL — A township man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting at a rideshare vehicle outside his home, in what earlier published reports said appeared to be a case of visitors being mistaken for intruders and thieves.

A car alarm at 12:30 a.m. Sunday got the attention of a Carrie Drive homeowner's boyfriend, who came out and started shooting at a Dodge Ram 15000 pickup as three teens got inside, officials said

The teens were the friends of the homeowner's son and they had been waiting in the son's vehicle for the rideshare to show up. When they got out of the car, they accidentally triggered the alarm, officials said.

Pietro Ventricelli, 44, came outside and opened fire, striking the pickup three times, officials said.

The driver left and no one inside the pickup was shot, officials said.

Ventricelli was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Ventricelli was being held Monday at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Santiago asked any witnesses to the incident to call the Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police at 732-938-4575.

This is the latest incident involving a homeowner using a firearm against intruders. Up to now, all cases have not resulted in charges.

In Roseland, a homeowner was not charged after he fired a shot at a burglar in his home on Jan. 9. The homeowner's firearm was legal, the mayor said.

