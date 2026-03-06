For most of New Jersey, Sayreville has always meant one thing: Bon Jovi. Jon Bon Jovi grew up there, and the town has worn that distinction proudly for decades. But Sayreville has always had more going for it than most people realize — a rich brick and clay industry that helped build the region, a dinosaur fossil discovery that made paleontology headlines, and the Starland Ballroom, one of the best mid-size music venues in the state. It's a town with real history and real character.

And right now, it's quietly becoming one of the most interesting redevelopment stories in Central Jersey.

A waterfront transformation taking shape along the Raritan

The big headline has been the Bass Pro Shops going into the massive Riverton development on Chevalier Avenue — a project that's already generating serious buzz for a town sitting right at the edge of the Raritan River where it widens toward Raritan Bay. That alone would be enough to put Sayreville on the map in a new way.

But about four miles southwest on the same river, something else is brewing — and this one I'm personally very excited about.

The Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Agency has issued a Request for Proposals for developers to design, finance, build, and operate a destination-style bar and restaurant at the intersection of Sayreville Boulevard and River Road, across from Buchanan Park and near the municipal boat ramp. The concept calls for an indoor-outdoor restaurant with bar and lounge areas, a seasonal outdoor tiki bar, outdoor dining space, and a publicly accessible viewing deck overlooking the Raritan River. The land is municipally owned, the project is structured as a public-private partnership, and environmentally sensitive areas are protected. Proposals are due by April 24th.

I love a great tiki bar in the summertime. And I can picture this one already.

Picture this: a warm summer evening on the Raritan

On a warm summer night along the Raritan in Sayreville, this place could feel like a genuine Jersey waterfront escape. Bamboo beams, tiki torches, string lights framing an open-air deck. People drifting between lounge seating and the railing, watching boats move through the river toward South Amboy. A steel-drum playlist mixing with the hum of conversation as drinks with crushed ice and paper umbrellas land on the bar. The breeze carrying the smell of saltwater off the bay.

As the sun sets over the marshes, the place shifts from a sunset hangout to a lively night spot — live music, another round of rum punch, and a crowd that's lingering simply because it's one of the rare spots in Central Jersey where you can sit right on the water and watch the tide roll by.

There aren't enough places like that in this part of the state. Not nearly enough.

Why Sayreville's moment matters for Central Jersey

What's happening in Sayreville right now is bigger than one tiki bar or one Bass Pro Shop. It's a town that's been underleveraged for years finally starting to activate what it's always had — prime waterfront real estate, easy highway access, and a community that's ready for something new.

The town that gave us Bon Jovi, dinosaur fossils, and great live music is now giving Central Jersey a reason to show up on a Friday night and stay a while. I'll be first in line when they open.

