Who Says You Can’t Go Home? Not Jon Bon Jovi!

Back in the ’80s, when I was spinning tunes as the evening DJ over at our sister station WPST, we were among the first in the nation to play Bon Jovi on the radio! I still remember proudly saying, “From Sayreville, it’s Bon Jovi!” every time we introduced one of their songs.

We were big supporters of local Jersey bands back then — and trust me, the scene was huge.

David Leach, Jon Bon Jovi, EJ, Tom Cunningham | photo by Hal Stein | EJ

From the Jersey airwaves to rock superstardom

One special night, Jon himself stopped by the station. (The photo above from left to right features Mercury Records David Leach, Jon Bon Jovi...and me (EJ) and Tom Cunningham --we were WPST DJ's at the time.) I had the chance to chat with him before he and the band skyrocketed into superstardom — one of the biggest rock acts in history. And, of course, he’s still one of the many reasons we’re proud to call New Jersey home.

Bon Jovi’s roots run deep in Sayreville and Middletown

These days, Jon and his wife Dorothea are settled on their estate in Middletown, Monmouth County. But both are Sayreville natives — Middlesex County through and through — and proud graduates of the Sayreville War Memorial High School Class of 1980.

Giving back through JBJ Soul Kitchen

While Jon continues to make music (his latest album Forever (Legendary Edition) just dropped), he’s also made giving back to New Jersey a huge part of his life. The JBJ Soul Kitchen community restaurants continue to serve meals where guests can “pay it forward” — either through a donation or by volunteering their time. You’ll find locations in Red Bank, Toms River, and at Rutgers University–Newark.

Jon Bon Jovi with staff of Bombers Beyond Cafe | photo by Bombers Beyond Cafe

A surprise homecoming at Sayreville’s Bombers Beyond Café

And just this week, Jon and Dorothea went back home to Sayreville and surprised the students at Bombers Beyond Café! Located right on Main Street, the café employs teens and young adults with special needs, offering them real-world work experience and life skills after high school.

Sure, you can grab a great cup of coffee and some tasty treats there, but you’ll also find Bon Jovi apparel for sale. In fact, earlier that day, one of the students was setting up the merch and said it would be amazing if Jon ever stopped in.

And then — boom — he did! Jon and Dorothea chatted with all the teens, asking about their lives and sharing smiles all around.

From Sayreville to superstardom and back again, Jon Bon Jovi keeps proving that Jersey pride never fades — just like a great rock anthem.