This is not the first time John Revella has made the news. John is a dog groomer and owns NJ Dog Barbers in Sayreville. A few years ago, when the shop was located in a different town, NJ.com ran a story about him. He’s the kind-hearted guy who never says no to a difficult, if not impossible, case.

When dogs that have been neglected or abused, or abandoned, find their way to a shelter, often their fur and nails are in such horrible condition that many groomers turn the cases away when approached by rescues or animal control. Sometimes their condition of matted fur and wallowing in waste makes grooming almost a medical necessity. Sometimes their coats can be so horribly matted that they can barely stand.

John has a love problem.

He loves these innocent creatures so much, even the aggressive ones who come to him after abuse, he always helps when he can. He’s been called up to do it again.

When the Edison animal hoarding case was discovered, and more than 100 animals had to be rescued, John Revella of NJ Dog Barbers was called again. Could he help?

Mind you, he’s a very accomplished groomer with a talented staff, and he’s trying to earn a living. He gets paid nothing to do this kind of work. In fact, by using supplies and utilities and paying support staff, he’s actually losing money.

But John has a love problem. He said yes.

He’s been known to take dogs no other groomer will. Even cases of pets in a good home who have never been abused or neglected but just act aggressively when it is time for grooming. Where other groomers have asked for those dogs not to be brought back, John has said let him try, and he gains a dog’s trust.

NJ Dog Barbers is at 1400 Main St. in Sayreville, New Jersey. If you go to their website the first thing you’ll read is “Your pet’s happiness is our priority.” Kind of sums it up.

John shared his photos with me of some of these poor dogs that he’s been saving from the Edison hoarding case. You can almost see the relief in their body language in the after photos.

Before

NJ Dog Barbers NJ Dog Barbers loading...

After 👇

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski loading...

Before 👇

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski loading...

After 👇

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski loading...

Before 👇

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski loading...

After 👇

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski loading...

Before 👇

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski loading...

After 👇

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski loading...

I wish John Revella much success with NJ Dog Barbers. Again, they’re at 1400 Main Street in Sayreville, New Jersey. If you want to support a business owned by such a kind heart, their website is njdogbarbers.com. The world would be a much better place if we all had such love problems.

