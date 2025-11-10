🐶 Over 100 animals found in Edison home, according to police

EDISON — A horrific case of animal hoarding in Middlesex County.

Edison police officers responding to a medical call at a home located at 61 Stony Road West on Sunday afternoon, found more than 100 animals living in horrific conditions throughout the house and in the basement. Police said some of them were deceased.

Animal cages in front of 61 Stony Road West in Edison where more than 100 animals were found living in squalor

Police discover chaos during medical call in Edison home

On Nov. 9, just before 1 p.m., police entered the home and found two men, one of whom was having a medical issue, according to Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan.

“It was also discovered that there was an inordinate amount of small animals throughout the house and in the basement of the dwelling,” a statement from the Edison Police Department read.

More than 100 animals rescued from ‘horrific conditions’

The Edison Animal Control Unit, Health Department, Edison Office of Emergency Management, and Middlesex County Hazmat were called in, as well.

Inside the house, officials said they found 14 dogs, approximately 60 chickens, 34 rabbits, nine pigeons, and other assorted birds.

Bryan also confirmed that there were what appeared to be cat and chicken carcasses.

Rats were also found in the home, Edison Fire Chief Andrew Toth told News 12.

Home condemned as animal cruelty probe continues

The house was condemned and vented, and Edison Animal Control is making arrangements to shelter the animals, Bryan said.

Bryan also confirmed that the homeowner has been charged with third-degree animal cruelty.

While police say there is no danger to other residences in the area, the investigation is ongoing.

