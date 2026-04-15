Get ready, y’all! A new Boot Barn has opened its doors in Edison, NJ

Are you looking for a new pair of boots that are made for walking?

Maybe a flannel shirt or a patriotic belt buckle?

Perhaps a hat that says “I’m in my cowgirl era”? (I swear to you, this was actually in one of their stores. I saw it with my own eyes, and as a Swfitie who re-watches the Eras Tour over and over, I was tempted to buy it).

If you’re into cowboy (or cowgirl) attire then giddy up, because I have the place for you, partner.

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Boot Barn

The popular Western-wear store just opened up a new spot in Edison, NJ.

The chain is perfect for those living physically in the north east, but mentally in a Clint Eastwood film.

The California-based company was established in 1978 and has been expanding ever since. According to their website, they have over 500 locations in the United States.

I’ve perused the store myself, and I must confess: I’ve never seen so many boots in my life - and I’ve been to bars in Nashville. That should tell you how hard they go.

The walls are lined with jeans, shirts, and (of course, as the name suggests) boots for men, women, and children alike.

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Boot Barns in New Jersey

The Edison store marks Boot Barn’s 10th entry in the Garden State.

Boot Barn’s other New Jersey locations include Paramus, Jersey City, Totowa, Bridgewater, Hamilton, Mount Olive, Millville, Cherry Hill, and Deptford.

You can check out the store for yourself at 1029 U.S. 1, Edison, NJ.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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