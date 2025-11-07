🐶 Animal officials say 13 small dogs found abandoned in 'filthy, roach-infested' Passaic apartment

13 dogs were rescued from a filthy apartment in Passaic after the owner was evicted (Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge via Facebook)

PASSAIC — It was a heartbreaking scene in Passaic when animal control officers entered an apartment after the residents were evicted, and found 13 small dogs trapped in a “filthy, roach-infested” environment.

The dogs were "covered in soiled mats, their eyes pleading for help. Yet still, their tails wagged," officials at Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc. wrote on their Facebook page.

Horrific conditions uncovered in Passaic apartment

The Shih Tzu mixes "had been bred and left to suffer in silence, their home reeking of urine and feces, filled with waste," the refuge wrote in a post on Facebook.

But thanks to a team effort led by Passaic Animal Control, all 13 pups are safe.

“They met their rescuers with a relieved affection, their gentle, trusting spirits unbroken despite the depravity they lived through,” RBARI said in its Facebook post.

The City of Passaic Animal Shelter was at full capacity, so they had to act quickly to make sure these dogs could receive immediate veterinary care, according to the Facebook. That's when RBARI stepped up to help.

Rescuers praise quick action by Passaic Animal Control

“We are deeply grateful to Passaic Animal Control for their swift action, to our rescue partners for stepping up when it mattered most, and to you, our incredible community, for always standing beside us,” RBARI said in its Facebook post.

RBARI said it desperately needs help caring for the animals, including medical care, food, and other things to make them feel comfortable and loved.

Anyone interested can donate here or through Venmo or PayPal/Zelle.

Shelter seeks donations, adopters for neglected dogs

“Despite everything these dogs have endured, each has been incredibly docile, leaning into gentle hands as they learn what gentle touch feels like,” the group wrote in its Facebook post.

It's not clear if any criminal charges will be filed.

Shelter veterinarians have begun exams and treatment for years of neglect. In the coming days, the dogs will be introduced to the public. Anyone interested in adoption, can fill out a general dog application here.

