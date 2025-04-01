Body of man who went missing from NJ hospital found in Passaic River

🚨Timothy Robinson was a patent at the Essex County Hospital Center in Cedar Grove

🚨He went missing in December

🚨His body was spotted in the Passaic River

MONTVILLE — A body found in the Passaic River has been identified as a missing Newark man.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said the body found near Route 46 in Montville on March 23 in Montville by two fishermen was identified by a forensic odontologist as Timothy Robinson.

He had last been seen in Cedar Grove on Dec. 17. The Essex County Sheriff's Office released an image of Robinson's distinctive tattoos during the search.

The cause and manner of the 21-year-old's death is pending but is not believed to be criminal, according to Carroll. Scans of his body did not indicate any "projectiles or foreign objects."

Likely unaware he was missing

Robinson was a patient at the Essex County Hospital Center, also known as Overlook Hospital, and was believed to have walked to a nearby neighborhood. He was described as “developmentally delayed” and was likely unaware he’s missing, so he isn’t a danger to anyone, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his disappearance.

In the days after he went missing Robinson was spotted in places like Montclair’s Brookdale Park and Cedar Grove’s West Essex trail.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2024 average property taxes in New Jersey The average residential property tax bill for each municipality in the state in 2024. The list shows by how much the average changed from 2023. Data is from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco