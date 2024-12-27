Have you seen this man? Missing NJ hospital patient hasn’t been seen in days
⚫ Missing 10 days
⚫ Public's help is needed to locate
⚫ Not a danger to anyone
CEDAR GROVE — A patient went missing from the Essex County Hospital Center in Cedar Grove on Dec. 17 and hasn’t been located since that day.
Timothy Robinson, 21, left on foot 10 days ago and traveled towards a nearby neighborhood. Robinson is described as “developmentally delayed” and isn’t aware he’s missing, so he isn’t a danger to anyone, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office’s release.
He’s described as a black male, about 5-foot-8, between 130 to 150 pounds and has a short buzz haircut with some facial hair. Robinson was last seen in black sweatpants, sweatshirt, Crocs and may have on a blue/gray coat, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities believe he could be in the following areas: Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Montclair, Verona, West Orange, Wayne, Totowa, Clifton or Little Falls.
So far, he has been spotted in places like Montclair’s Brookdale Park and Cedar Grove’s West Essex trail.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at 973-621-4111 as the investigation continues.
