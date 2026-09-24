✅Gov. Mikie Sherrill says an investigation found repeated violations of state policy

✅ Sherrill says the findings include substantiated sexual harassment

✅ The governor is giving Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell until Friday to resign

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is calling for New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell to resign by Friday after an investigation determined he "engaged in serious, repeated violations of state policy," according to the governor.

The New Jersey Globe first reported allegations of inappropriate behavior involving women and an offer of a state job involving Caldwell, who also serves as New Jersey's secretary of state. The Globe reported that Sherrill's administration launched the investigation and that former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino is leading it.

"If the evidence warrants, I will take appropriate action quickly," Sherrill said.

ALSO READ: New documents deepen Caldwell mystery as pressure builds on Sherrill for answers

Sherrill cites sexual harassment finding in investigation

In a statement Thursday night, Sherrill said Caldwell "failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office." She called for his resignation and gave him until Friday to do so.

The governor did not disclose specific allegations examined by the investigation. She said the investigation examined the evidence, followed the facts and protected everyone's privacy.

"These violations substantiated in the investigation reflect a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this Administration. The ethical lapses persisted despite multiple warnings and trainings. The substantiated finding of sexual harassment is extremely troubling. I've seen firsthand how a hostile culture can undermine everyone's ability to succeed. It's insidious and ruptures the trust within an organization," Sherrill said.

Sherrill called the investigation "thorough and impartial." She said it was conducted by her administration's chief ethics officer and a "respected former Attorney General."

Caldwell's attorney Thomas Calcagni issued a statement that disputed three findings of the investigation. Calcagni denied an allegation that Caldwell made an inappropriate comment during a car ride and said there is no evidence of the comment.

"The investigators cited a photograph as part of the evidence supportng the allegation. But the

photograph, which was redacted in the report, only establishes that an individual took a photograph on

a parƟcular date and Ɵme. It does not establish that the individual was with the Lt. Gov. at the time or, if she was, what was said during any conversation," Calcagni said.

Calcagni said that Caldwell denies intentionally misusing his office attending an event and reimbursed $175 for an unspecified event.

The attorney also said Caldwell did forward the resume of a state employee he believed was qualified for a position with greater responsibility he did not use his office to obtain a government benefit for the individual.

“The report cites no evidence indicatng that Dr. Caldwell ordered anyone to promote her, or controlled

the hiring decision or demanded that she receive a new position,” Calcagni said. And, most

importantly, “she did not receive a promoton, a raise or any other State benefit and ultmately left state

government.”

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