Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest is now in full force for 2026, and I have few thoughts on it.

I was able to attend their media day back in September, but have since experienced this years festivities with my kids and wanted to share my experiences, including if it's worth it. I'll answer that part right now, it absolutely is.

I'll also say that once the sun sets, the frights truly do come to life. And I think the actors and actresses this year are doing a phenomenal job staring the crap out of us.

The Conjuring in particular has always been one of my favorites, mainly because Annabelle is creepy as anything. And, no spoilers, but they absolutely upped the scare factor with this particular maze.

But that's not the only attraction that goes over the top this year. There are several new attractions for 2026, which include the return of Dead Man's Party.

READ MORE: What to expect at this years Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure

As for the kids? I'm not going to lie, it's still a little much for them to experience the mazes, but that's OK. My twin sons are only 11 and aren't quite ready for that level of fright yet.

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They do, however, love how the park is decorated, and love the activities happening during Boo-Fest, the family friendly version during the daytime hours.

But they do like it as it starts to get dark. And they especially love the rides at night, especially Nitro.

As for after dark? That's when things get wild. And if you haven't been there yet, here's an exclusive sneak peak of what to expect at this years Fright Fest for 2026.

Exclusive look back at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest A look back at Six Flag's Great Adventures Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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Fright Fest 2026

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure is happening Thursday through Sunday nights, with Boo-Fest for the kids happening Saturday and Sunday during the day through Nov. 1. More on park hours can be found here.

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.