Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest return to Six Flags Great Adventure
Those of us who grew up in New Jersey since the mid 1970's have no doubt been to Great Adventure at some point in our childhoods, even before Six Flags took ownership. Whether its for the coasters, shows, or boardwalk games, those memories going back to our youthful days stay with us.
This past summer alone we saw a ton more live entertainment, along with the addition of Shoreline Pier. On top of that, the management team is going a fantastic job with updating the appearance of the park.
And with so much momentum already happening this year, now it's falls turn to be part of the fun.
Kids Boo Fest
Happening now through Nov. 1 is one of the parks most popular Halloween-themed transformations for the little ones - Kids Boo Fest.
This popular daytime event combines plenty of seasonal activities, along with Halloween themed fun that the little ones are sure to enjoy. Couple that with beautiful fall weather and you have the perfect recipe for a fantastic family weekend.
It's a day filled with trick-or-treating, along with games, live entertainment, and more. Children are also encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume and take part in memorable photo opportunities.
Oktoberfest
Also returning for 2026 is Oktoberfest presented by Cash App, featuring the sounds and flavors of the season with German-inspired cuisine, entertainment, seasonal beers, and more (and of course we can't forget the pretzels).
Both Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest run through Nov. 1, 2026.
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Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.