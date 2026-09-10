Those of us who grew up in New Jersey since the mid 1970's have no doubt been to Great Adventure at some point in our childhoods, even before Six Flags took ownership. Whether its for the coasters, shows, or boardwalk games, those memories going back to our youthful days stay with us.

This past summer alone we saw a ton more live entertainment, along with the addition of Shoreline Pier. On top of that, the management team is going a fantastic job with updating the appearance of the park.

And with so much momentum already happening this year, now it's falls turn to be part of the fun.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media Giant Wheel at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ

Kids Boo Fest

Happening now through Nov. 1 is one of the parks most popular Halloween-themed transformations for the little ones - Kids Boo Fest.

This popular daytime event combines plenty of seasonal activities, along with Halloween themed fun that the little ones are sure to enjoy. Couple that with beautiful fall weather and you have the perfect recipe for a fantastic family weekend.

It's a day filled with trick-or-treating, along with games, live entertainment, and more. Children are also encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume and take part in memorable photo opportunities.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration

Oktoberfest

Also returning for 2026 is Oktoberfest presented by Cash App, featuring the sounds and flavors of the season with German-inspired cuisine, entertainment, seasonal beers, and more (and of course we can't forget the pretzels).

Both Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest run through Nov. 1, 2026.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more It's almost like using credit cards and not realizing how much you're spending. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.