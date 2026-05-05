It was only a year ago when Six Flags Great Adventure parted ways with one of it's most beloved events. An event that many fans of the park missed dearly in 2025.

But now, the theme park announced that not one, but two beloved events are also making a comeback for the 2026 season. Dead Man's Party, and Holiday in the Park.

Remembering Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure A look back at the very first season from 2015, and the last season of 2024. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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Six Flags Great Adventure reimagines Holiday in the Park for 2026

Yes, one of the parks most popular events of the year is making a comeback. Six Flags Great Adventure has officially announced that their beloved Holiday in the Park is returning for the 2026 season.

According to the park, this years holiday season will be reimagined from years past, with newly themed areas, entertainment, and even more memorable family experiences.

“We heard our guests loud and clear,” said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. “Holiday in the Park has long been a cornerstone event at these properties, and we’ve taken everything we’ve learned to thoughtfully evolve the experience."

Reilly goes on to say that this year's holiday celebration will capture "the heart and wonder of the season while maximizing the warmth of the day for rides and entertainment and offering plenty of cozy ways for guests to warm up. This is a more intentional, more magical holiday celebration—designed to delight all generations.”

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More Live Entertainment

In addition to the dazzling lights and reimagined themed areas, the park also announced that year's Holiday in the Park will feature more live entertainment than ever before. Entertainment includes nightly tree lighting spectaculars, holiday carolers, live musicians, festive performances, seasonal characters, and interactive moments all throughout the park.

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Santa returns

For those hoping to get a photo with the big guy himself, you're in luck. Santa Claus will also be returning to the park to be part of the festivities.

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A reimagined experience

My kids absolutely loved Holiday in the Park in years past. In fact, they would often say it was their favorite time of the year to go to the park because of how festive it was.

Not only did they get to enjoy the rides, they loved checking out all the dazzling lights while sipping on a cup of hot cocoa. And now that they know it's returning, they couldn't be any more excited.

From cookie decorating, gingerbread house building, festive photo opportunities, and seasonal treats, this years Holiday in the Park is promising to be one of the best ones Six Flags Great Adventure has ever hosted.

Sneak peak: Dead Man's Party returns to Six Flags Great Adventure After a brief hiatus from the park, one of the most recognized Fright Fest traditions returns for 2026. Here's a sneak peak of what to expect this year.

All photos are courtesy of Six Flag's Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Six Flags has an adorable new addition to it's wild safari Meet JJ, New Jersey's newest baby bear cub born at Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari. Both him and his mama, Hollywood, are doing well and are ready for you to see them aboard the Wild Safari Off-Road Adventure. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.