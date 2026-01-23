Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ opens 2026 season on March 28
A sign of warmer temperatures and summer fun happens on March 28, 2026, in Jackson, New Jersey, as another season of world-class entertainment opens its gates.
Six Flags Great Adventure starts the 2026 season with the return of world-class rides, attractions, family entertainment, and seasonal experiences.
No shortage of thrilling rides
Six Flags Great Adventure is home to the thrilling, award-winning coasters such as Nitro, El Toro, and The Jersey Devil Coaster. More fun rides like Batman the Ride, Harley Quinn Crazy Train, Medusa, Runaway Train, Superman the Ultimate Flight, Flash: Vertical Velocity, The Dark Knight, and the Joker keep the fun going. There is no shortage of experiencing air-grasping thrilling rides.
The little ones have their own designated area
Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson also offers two areas specifically designed for the little ones, featuring great family rides, entertainment, shopping, and numerous dining options.
The Wild Safari also opens to another season of one of the largest safari’s outside of Africa and has more than 1200 animals from around the globe. The Wild Safari offers guests an up close, guided experience to see animals from around the globe.
Savanah Sunset Resort and Spa allow you to sleep among the animals
You can sleep, relax, and be pampered among the animals in the Savanah Sunset Resort and Spa. Choose your suite and accommodations for a wide variety of choices, including outdoor entertainment, fire pits, premium dining experiences, and a spa all located on the 350-acre Wild Safari. There is a two-night stay minimum, and check the park for available dates.
Hurricane Harbor offers 25 attractions
Hurricane Harbor, one of the largest water parks in the Northeast, will feature an additional 25 water attractions for the entire family. Look for Hurricane Harbor to open in late May of 2026.
It is a sign that summer will be here before you know it. Plan your visit to New Jersey’s premier amusement park, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.
For more information and opening dates please check the following the link!
