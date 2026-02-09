When it comes to Six Flags Great Adventure, there's always something to be excited about. Whether it's the theme park, water park, or wild safari, making a day at the Jackson, NJ resort is always worth the trip.

Speaking of which, there's exciting news surrounding the wild safari. According to Six Flags, "The safari has been nominated for Best Safari Park in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards." 2026 marks the first time the safari has even been nominated for such an award (you can cast your vote here).

The safari spans 350 acres and features more than 1,200 animals from all parts of the world. Elephants, giraffes, lions, tigers, rhinos, are just among the massive amount of animals you'll see on the safari.

Plus, if you're lucky, you might also see some baby animals, which is such a treat. And that's what's so great about the wild safari at Six Flags Great Adventure. No two trips will ever be the same.

Three zebra foals were recently born at Six Flags Wild Safari in Jackson (Six Flags) Three zebra foals were recently born at Six Flags Wild Safari in Jackson (Six Flags) loading...

More safari news for 2026

On top of being nominated for best safari, you'll now be able to access the safari once again from inside the theme park.

According to Six Flags, The wild safari will continue "to operate from Base Camp while also reintroducing the in-park boarding option. This enhancement will allow guests to step aboard an off-road safari truck directly from inside the theme park, with a convenient station located near The Runaway Mine Train and Medusa."

Elephants in the safari (Six Flags Great Adventure) Elephants in the safari (Six Flags Great Adventure) loading...

Two coaster anniversaries

As if all the news surrounding the wild safari wasn't enough, there's also a couple of big anniversaries coming up for two of Six Flags Great Adventure's beloved rides inside the theme park.

El Toro, which opened to the public on June 12, 2006, is turning 20 this year. And Nitro, another fan favorite, is turning 25 years old (Nitro officially opened to the public on April 7, 2001).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.