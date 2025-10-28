🎃 Fright Fest chills linger: Halloween thrills continue at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson through Nov. 2 with haunted mazes and spooky shows.

🎄 No Holiday in the Park this year: After seven seasons, the popular holiday lights event is canceled, but a new fall celebration is taking its place.

🍁‘GreatFUL November’ gives back: Six Flags launches a new month-long tribute with free admission days for heroes and a charity event for families in need.

JACKSON — The very popular Halloween-themed annual event, known as Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure, will continue until Sunday, Nov. 2.

Filled with scare zones, haunted mazes, spooky live shows, and more, it’s something you don’t want to miss.

Six Flags cancels Holiday in the Park after seven years

After seven years, the theme park announced it will not host Holiday in the Park this year.

But don’t fret, thrill-ride lovers.

‘GreatFUL November’ brings new thrills and Thanksgiving spirit

Six Flags Great Adventure is extending the fall season with “GreatFUL November."

From Nov. 6 to 30, the month-long extension of the season introduces a new initiative designed to celebrate community and enjoy the final fall thrills.

Guests can take advantage of limited-time deals and activations that show appreciation for military personnel, first responders, families, and local charities.

Discounts and free admission for heroes and families

Key highlights include

Free admission for military and first responders – Present valid ID at the ticket booth on Nov. 6-8 and Nov. 15-16 to receive a complimentary single-day ticket.

$19 Family/Dependent Tickets – This price is good for up to six family members of active, inactive, or veteran military and first responders

Season Passholder Bring-A-Friend Tickets – Passholders can purchase $20 BAF tickets online.

Through Monday, Nov. 3, guests can lock in next year’s fun and score a limited-time upgrade with the 2026 Gold Pass with All Park Passport.

This includes unlimited visits through the end of 2026, access to the more than 40 Six Flags parks, including Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor NJ, Wild Safari, and Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, as well as free parking, admission to next year’s Fright Fest, and bonus access to seasonal events and early activation perks.

Day of giving supports local children’s charities

On Nov. 15, the theme park will host a special day of giving, benefitting The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal and Northern New Jersey, and A Kid Again.

More than 3,000 complimentary tickets, meals, drinks, and parking passes will be donated to families facing challenging circumstances. This provides a much-needed day of joy, fun, and relief.

