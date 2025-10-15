🍁 Festivals continue this fall in New Jersey

🍁 November is chock full of fun events in the Garden State

🍁 From coffee and chocolate to animals and wine, NJ has it all

We may be moving closer to the winter holiday season, but there are still plenty of fall and autumn-inspired festivals to enjoy in November in New Jersey.

ALSO READ: Tickets are on sale for the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show

Here are 12 of the best and unique events happening in November 2025

Cow Parade Cow Parade loading...

Saturday, Nov. 1

https://www.cherrygrovefarm.com/shop-all/p/cow-parade

Time: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $20

The farm’s annual Cow Parade celebrates and honors the cows that provide us with fresh milk daily, from which they make all their cheeses. After milking, you can watch as the cows, adorned with garlands, bells, and flowers parade from the milking parlor, down the lane, and around the field back to their pasture. The parade mimics the Swiss tradition of bringing the cow down from the mountains where they have been grazing all summer.

There will be hay rides, face painting, kids’ games, food, music, beer, local vendors, and more. There will also be demos of butter churning, blacksmithing, and glass blowing. The day ends with a bonfire where s���mores will be available for purchase.

Beer on the Boards Beer on the Boards loading...

Saturday, Nov. 1

https://www.pointpleasantbeachchamber.com/event/beers-on-the-boards-2025-nj/

Two sessions: 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $65 pp

Enjoy a day of beers on the boards at this cool boardwalk festival in Point Pleasant. Sip and savor select local craft beers, spiked seltzers, and hard ciders while enjoying an all-you-can-eat buffet.

bhofack2 bhofack2 loading...

Saturday, Nov. 1

The best of both worlds come together for this tacos and empanadas event, presented by Just Jersey and The South Bound Brook Fire Company.

Enjoy gourmet food trucks, beer, music, a margarita and sangria garden, vendors, kids’ activities, pony rides, a rock wall, petting zoo, face painting, sand art, inflatables, mini golf, zip lining, and so much more.

Taco vendors include Angry Archies, Just Fork It, Senor Tacos, Tacoholics, and more. Empanada vendors include Cubita, Empanada Guy, Empanada Mania, Rosie’s Empanada’s and more.

Dessert vendors include Dags Dippers and Johnny Zeppoli.

Beer and Sangria Garden will have drinks from Long Eagle Brewing, red and white sangria from Senor Sangria, regular and strawberry margaritas and daiquiris, and strawberry vodka lemonade.

Autumn with Animals Autumn with Animals loading...

Sunday, Nov. 2

https://www.cedarrun.org/event/autumn-with-the-animals-festival-3/?instance_id=2629

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $20 per adult in advance or $24 day of event

$15 per child in advance or $19 day of event

This is the perfect fall day out---Autumn with the Animals, a celebration of wildlife and nature together.

Enjoy wildlife meet and greets, trick-or-treating with the wildlife, fall-themed games and crafts, live music, canoeing, local vendors, raffles, and learn how you can protect native wildlife.

All proceeds will go toward supporting Cedar Run’s mission of the preservation and protection of New Jersey’s wildlife and habitats through education, conservation, and rehabilitation.

Exit 0 Jazz Festival Exit 0 Jazz Festival loading...

Friday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 9

Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

This three-day music fest is perfect for the jazz lover. International touring artists will perform on stage. There are generally four to five performances each day of the festival, with the first one kicking off at noon.

In addition to the performances, there will be a full lineup of performances taking place simultaneously in the bars and restaurants of Cape May. Don’t miss the New Orleans-style second line parades.

Mariusz Bielawa Mariusz Bielawa loading...

Friday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 9

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Time: Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $20

Returning for its 19th year is the Atlantic City Tattoo Expo. It’s the ultimate celebration of tattoo culture featuring live tattooing, entertainment, shopping, and more.

Autumn Vibes Sip n' Shop Autumn Vibes Sip n' Shop loading...

Saturday, Nov. 8

Garden State Distillery, 13 Washington Street, Toms River

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Enjoy an intimate setting and shop for unique, one-of-a-kind items while sipping on drinks with an autumn vibe. The seasonal market will be filled with handcrafted goods, cozy sips, and local charm. Shop artisan makers, fall-inspired treats, and more.

Garden State Wings and Dessert Fest Garden State Wings and Dessert Fest loading...

Saturday, Nov. 8

Morristown Armory, 430 Western Avenue, Morristown

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $10

This festival will satisfy your taste buds with both bold flavors and sugary goodness.

Sample your way through a sizzling lineup of wings (bone-in, boneless, smoky, sweet, and spicy), then cool off with cakes, cookies, and frozen treats.

Cast your vote to help crown the Garden State’s best wings and best dessert. Cheer on contestants or be one yourself in the chicken wing-eating contest.

Vendors will offer sample-sized portions.

Thanks4Giving Turkey Dash Thanks4Giving Turkey Dash loading...

Saturday, Nov. 15

Convention Hall, 1300 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Thanks4Giving Turkey Dash and Splash is back this November with a Turkey Dash 5K, which travels the boardwalk through Asbury Park, Ocean Grove, and Bradley Beach.

After the run, go cold turkey and take the Turkey Splash plunge in the chilly Atlantic Ocean in Asbury Park to prove you’re “freezin’ for a reason.”

The event benefits Special Olympics New Jersey.

Stockbyte Stockbyte loading...

Saturday, Nov. 15

Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel

Time: Early Access – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Session One – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Session Two – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost $38 to $54

Wine lovers can unite at the 2nd annual NJ Wine Expo—the largest gathering of New Jersey’s wineries and vineyards. More than 30 New Jersey wineries and vineyards will be under one roof for this historic tasting event that showcases the blossoming local wine scene in the state.

Tastings include an exclusive stemless souvenir wine glass

Chili and Chowder Chili and Chowder loading...

Saturday, Nov. 15 – Sunday, Nov. 16

Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Road, Plumsted

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $14 per ticket

It’s a fun-filled weekend of chili and chowder….and wine at Laurita. Pair their wines with the many food offerings available from on-site food trucks. Wine and dine while listening to live music.

Vendors include NJ Ghostburger, Del Toro Tapas, Reds Pizza, L’Acquario Seafood Italiano, Maddalena’s Cheesecake Company, and Wandering Sweets. Enjoy chocolate moonshine inside the winery.

Rena Sofer (AP) Rena Sofer (AP) loading...

Saturday, Nov. 15 – Sunday, Nov. 16

Meadowlands Exposition Center, 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus

Time: Two sessions each day

Session 1 – 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Session 2 – 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $35

It’s a celebration of all things coffee and chocolate. Plus, meet the stars of the popular ABC soap opera, General Hospital.

Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) – Saturday, 11/15 both sessions

Chris L. McKenna (Jack Brennan) – Saturday, 11/15 both sessions

Rena Sofer (Lois Cerullo) – Sunday, 11/16 both sessions

Rick Hearst (Ric Lansing) – Sunday, 11/16 both sessions

Meet and greets, photos, and autographs are all included in your ticket price. Meet your favorite soap celeb, and enjoy all the coffee and chocolate you can handle.

Sample a variety of coffee roasts and a multitude of decadent chocolate-themed sweets from local businesses. Take unlimited trips to the always-flowing chocolate fountain, and take home a commemorative espresso cup.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom